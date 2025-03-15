LeBron celebrates like he won NBA title as son Bryce’s team wins state championship
LeBron James’ son Bryce James can also call himself a champion now, too. His dad may have been the most excited and animated fan there, bad groin and all.
While older son Bronny James and the Los Angeles Lakers played and lost at the Denver Nuggets on Friday, LeBron stayed back to rehab his injury. He also wasn’t missing Bryce and Sierra Canyon’s CIF state championship basketball game in Sacramento, California, at the Golden 1 Center.
LeBron and wife Savannah James were super proud parents of Bryce, who is going to Arizona next year, when the team won the last game to make it to state, or as they said “the ship.”
First, LeBron made quite the entrance to the home of the Sacramento Kings.
LeBron and Savannah definitely then got into the game.
The biggest moment happened when Sierra Canyon hit a bit bucket to go up 5 points with 17 seconds left against Lincoln High of Stockton, and LeBron went nuts, forgetting he was even hurt, leaping and pumping his fist all over like he just won an NBA title.
What a proud dad. No doubt mom is, too.
Sierra Canyon won the game 58-53 to win to take home the California state championship. What a win, and what a moment for the James family.
