LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while Lakers star recovers from injury
LeBron James’ season ended in disappointment — and injury — after a very unusual year. While he’s recovering earlier than he wanted, his wife Savannah James stepped out in another fit hit with a very bold look.
Savannah got to cheer on not only her 40-year-old husband this season with the Los Angeles Lakers, but her son Bronny, 20, who joined dad on LA for his rookie NBA season. She also saw her husband have a very public spat with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith over their son, to which she spoke up, too, and then she was the subject of a nasty diss from rapper Kevin Gates where LeBron stood up for his wife.
LeBron suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain in the Lakers shocking 4-1 series defeat to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Afterward, he shared a sad kiss with his wife after the final game while he limped away to recover.
While he nurses himself back to health for a long offseason, Savannah crushed her workout with “athlete energy”, and then posed in this bold burgundy fit in what she said is “A lil pre Met Gala pop out.”
That fit is a work of art itself and another winning look for the always fashionable Savannah.
