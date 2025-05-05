LeBron James' reason for missing Met Gala with wife Savannah raises eyebrows
The king can’t be with his queen for Monday night’s 2025 Met Gala. LeBron James won’t be joining wife Savannah James for the invite-only event in New York City, and his reason has some fans raising their eyebrows.
LeBron, 40, and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated in shocking fashion in the first round of the NBA playoffs, 4-1, to the Minnesota Timberwolves. In the Game 5 loss at home, LeBron suffered what was later diagnosed as a Grade 2 MCL sprain. He shared a sad kiss with his wife and the most dad-like comment to son and teammate Bronny James before limping off into the offseason to recover.
RELATED: LeBron James fiercely defends wife Savannah after rapper Kevin Gates' harsh words
Meanwhile, Savannah rocked a pre-Met Gala bold fit that even had LeBron drooling over her post. King James won’t, however, be by her side at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in NYC with all the other celebrities. He wrote the following statement:
“Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won't be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on! Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done! 🙏🏽🫡🤎✨✨✨”
RELATED: LeBron James’ 17-year-old son Bryce reveals giant new tattoo
Some fans made sure to mock the King. One wrote, “So we’re still going with this injury, huh? 🙄,” while another said “dude had to include the fake injury 😭😭😭.” The haters continued, “He always has an excuse when he loses. He’s not even hiding it at this point 😂😂😂.”
Some were more sympathetic, however: “Get ur rest King 👑 you’ve earned it!!” And “Take my knee king,” was another.
Can you imagine them trying to carry LeBron up the Met Gala stairs like this video?
King James needs his rest. He’s also been dealing with too many “peasants” lately.
