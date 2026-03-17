Livvy Dunne Stuns in Non-Red 'Baywatch' Swimsuit Next to Brooks Nader on Set

Livvy Dunne is on set for the first time for the reboot of Baywatch, and she showed off a new-look non-red swimsuit alongside her fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader.

The 23-year-old influencer and former LSU gymnast Dunne recently announced she was part of the new show for her acting debut.

Livvy Dunne | IMAGO / imageSPACE

Fox announced the new Baywatch reboot that came with open casting calls that caused a frenzy on the beach. But one name was an easy choice: Dunne.

She’s already rocked SI Swimsuit as a cover girl and isn’t shy about her beachware in many bikini photos at her new baller home with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

Sports Illustrated

She also teased fans with a red bikini bottom preview on the beach for the show.

The red swimsuit wasn’t in her first day of shooting however, as she had on a blue one with Nadar in black.

Livvy Dunne & Brooks Nader Spotted on 'Baywatch' Reboot Set For First Time https://t.co/ohxdSbRmmq via @TMZ — Wssxxcc (@Wssxxcchutv) March 17, 2026

Here’s another look at the swimwear:

We have even more #Baywatch set photos from today, including pics of Livvy Dunne and Brooks Nader running into the ocean, diving into the water, and more!



Click ⬇️https://t.co/Sri6lp3lui — JustJared.com (@JustJared) March 17, 2026

It does look like they had the signature Baywatch running that made actresses like Pamela Anderson even more famous.

Nader and Dunne are friends and have linked up before for an epic selfie.

Will she jet off and make it in time to Miami, Florida, to watch boyfriend and Cy Young award winner Skenes’ Team USA play in the World Baseball Classic championship tonight?