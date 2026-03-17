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Livvy Dunne Stuns in Non-Red 'Baywatch' Swimsuit Next to Brooks Nader on Set

The former LSU gymnast turns heads next to her fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit friend for the reboot of the classic show.
Matt Ryan|
Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park.
Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Livvy Dunne in attendance during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne is on set for the first time for the reboot of Baywatch, and she showed off a new-look non-red swimsuit alongside her fellow Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader.

The 23-year-old influencer and former LSU gymnast Dunne recently announced she was part of the new show for her acting debut.

Livvy Dunne
Livvy Dunne | IMAGO / imageSPACE

Fox announced the new Baywatch reboot that came with open casting calls that caused a frenzy on the beach. But one name was an easy choice: Dunne.

She’s already rocked SI Swimsuit as a cover girl and isn’t shy about her beachware in many bikini photos at her new baller home with boyfriend and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.

Livvy Dunne 2025 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model
Sports Illustrated

She also teased fans with a red bikini bottom preview on the beach for the show.

The red swimsuit wasn’t in her first day of shooting however, as she had on a blue one with Nadar in black.

Here’s another look at the swimwear:

It does look like they had the signature Baywatch running that made actresses like Pamela Anderson even more famous.

Nader and Dunne are friends and have linked up before for an epic selfie.

Will she jet off and make it in time to Miami, Florida, to watch boyfriend and Cy Young award winner Skenes’ Team USA play in the World Baseball Classic championship tonight?

Livvy Dunn
Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Social media start Livvy Dunne watches the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

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Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

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