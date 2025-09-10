Brooks Nader stuns in Livvy Dunne selfie with Carlos Alcaraz dating rumors heating up
Livvy Dunne seems to be following Brooks Nader around a lot. This time it was for the Raising Cane's New York Fashion Show.
The former LSU gymnast and influencer Dunne followed in Nader’s footsteps and posed for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit where both did a Bermuda photoshoot for 2025.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne, sister Julz turn heads in competing fits at MTV VMAs
The two are actually friends and hang out. Dunne even did a flirtatious pose with Nader at an LSU Tigers football game last season.
While they linked up for as brand ambassadors for Raising Cane’s, Nader was in the news on Wednesday as with rumors she’s dating to Spanish tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, who just won the US Open where Nader was in attendance.
The selfie Dunne and Nader took should catch Alcaraz’s attention.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne flexes ab-revealing fit celebrating bf Paul Skenes’ dominating win
They look like they were enjoying each other’s company and having a good time.
In case you were wondering, Raising Canes does have and a clothing brand, and is launching its new "Cane's Varsity Collection" and "Western Ballad" apparel lines that are being showcased during New York Fashion Week.
Nader herself has a lot cooking lately as she also just posed for the Maxim cover.
Putting Dunne and Nader together no matter where will always be a winning combo.
