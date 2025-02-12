Vanessa Bryant, daughter Natalia promote release of fire new Kobe All-Star shoes
Kobe Bryant’s newest shoe, the Kobe 6 “Sail” All-Star editions release before NBA All-Star weekend. His wife Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia Bryant are promoting the rare shoe on social media.
It’s not the first time Vanessa has done a promo for Kobe’s new shoes as she recently dropped the purple Kobe 6s on her Instagram, and teased some hot pink sneakers.
For the latest — and maybe best — the sixth of the late Los Angeles Lakers legend’s signature shoe is going viral celebrating the former 18-time All-Star. In 2020, the league renamed the All-Star MVP award after Byrant, and Nike is celebrating him just after his five-year death anniversary with a twist to his most popular sneaker.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant celebrates Eagles’ Super Bowl victory with Kobe homage
For the first time ever, the Nike Kobe 6 Protro is dropping in the "Sail" or "All-Star 2.0" colorway. Both Vanessa and Natalia proudly displayed it on their Instagram pages.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant posts Luka Doncic's awesome Kobe comment with special bond
The kicks are retailing for $190 in adult sizes and $120 in big kid sizes. The shoes are very limited, and fans are scurrying to grab a pair.
The white shoes are sick and have hidden details like the legendary "Kobe Code" dots on the midsole.
Kobe’s legend lives on and his wife and daughter are making sure to do their part to help carry it on.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
New Miss: Landry Kiffin crushes dad Lane in ab-flexing, shoestring crop top for pilates
Not Florida: Why Kendrick Lamar had ‘Gloria’ jacket for Super Bowl halftime show
Flying indeed: Kobe Bryant’s widow Vanessa rocks amazing Eagles fit
Adorable alert: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha shares rare baby Cai photo on hike
Jorts they ain’t: Livvy Dunne reveals full Daisy Dukes fit with knee-high black boots