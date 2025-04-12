Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia is mom Vanessa’s Dodgers twin with sisters
Kobe Bryant’s family went to watch dad’s favorite baseball team, the Los Angeles Dodgers, on Friday night. They also took a photo that he would certainly be proud of.
Vanessa Bryant, 42, and her three daughters, Natalia, 22, Bianka, 8, and Capri, 5, all went to Dodger Stadium to see the World Series champs win 3-0 vs. the Chicago Cubs.
Vanessa went to a playoff game with her twinsie Natalia last season where they had some sweet mother-daughter moments, and then sat courtside with her recently for a USC Trojans women’s basketball game win vs. No. 1 UCLA.
After the Dodgers won the World Series, Vanessa had an epic tribute to the team with Kobe in a video in his Dodgers gear. For Friday’s game, the whole family rocked the Dodgers drip, including some sick hats by Natalia and Vanessa. The younger girls wore the Mamba Dodgers blue sweatshirts. It all made for an amazing family photo with all three girls — who look just like both dad and mom — all together with mom at the ole ball game.
They had pretty amazing seats, too, as Vanessa posted a video with a lot of Shohei Ohtani close up while she crushed one of those $20+ micheladas at the stadium.
This is the third outing recently for the family as they went on a ski trip with Pau Gasol’s family, and then to the San Diego Zoo where mom and the youngest daughters posted a snake tribute photo for their “Black Mamba” dad. He’d no doubt appreciate both that and the Dodgers game fits.