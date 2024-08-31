The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Meet Haleigh Broucher: NBA star Alex Caruso's former reality star fiancée

Haleigh Broucher, a former contenstant of the CBS reality series 'Big Brother,' announced her engagement to NBA star Alex Caruso of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Josh Sanchez

Apr 5, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at United Center.
Apr 5, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Alex Caruso (6) warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at United Center. / David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
NBA star Alex Caruso has had quite the offseason.

In late June, Caruso was traded from the Chicago Bulls to the Oklahoma City Thunder in a deal involving 21-year-old guard Josh Giddey.

While he has moved from Chicago to Oklahoma City, he also had a major life moment. Caruso is now engaged to longtime girlfriend Haleigh Broucher, a former reality TV star who is studying for her PhD.

Haleigh was a contestant on the long-running CBS reality TV series Big Brother, starring on season 20 and ultimately finishing in 7th place.

She has her own YouTube channel where she documents her travels, talks Big Brother, shares her workouts and her beauty secrets.

For Caruso, he now joins one of the most exciting young teams in the NBA alongside like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.

The Thunder will be fun to watch.

But, most importantly, congratulations to Caruso and Haleigh Broucher on their big news.

