Video of Anthony Edwards Comparing Game to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Resurfaces
When watching the 2025 NBA playoffs, it's hard not to think that a changing of the guard is occurring, particularly in the Western Conference. The two teams facing off in the Western Conference finals, the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder, are led by young stars Anthony Edwards, 23, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, 26. Future Hall of Famer LeBron James was on the record looking to both Edwards and Gilgeous-Alexander as the potential next stars of the NBA, a fact that was brought up by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith during a conversation with Edwards in February of 2024. A video of the interview resurfaced with Edwards and Gilgeous-Alexander set to face off in the conference finals.
After Smith mentioned James's comment to Edwards, the Timberwolves star said it was "dope", adding that he believes he, Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic are headlining the league's best young players.
When Smith point-blank asked Edwards how he believes he "measures up" against Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic, Edwards didn't miss a beat.
"I feel like I'm a better player. 100%," Edwards said.
If you're keeping score, it's hard to ignore the fact that Edwards and the Timberwolves vanquished Doncic's Lakers in the first round and will now face off against Gilgeous-Alexander, the odds-on favorite for NBA MVP, and his Thunder with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line.
It's almost as if the basketball gods remembered Edwards's comment and wanted to see for themselves who would emerge out of a conference with the trio.
Game 1 of the Western Conference finals tips off on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. ET.