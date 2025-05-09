The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon flaunts custom Timberwolves fit in Instagram flex

After deleting her Instagram handle for six weeks, the Timberwolves star's girlfriend Shannon Jackson showed off a custom Edwards fit standing by her man.

Matthew Graham

Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images
And the return to social media is now complete for Anthony Edwards' girlfriend Shannon Jackson.

After deleting her Instagram handle for six weeks, the Minnesota Timberwolves star guard, embroiled in drama off the court while overcoming a scary injury on it, made her IG return flexing a a custom fit showing off her loyalty towards her man.

Anthony Edwards, Shannon Jackson, Aislynn
Shannon Jackson/TikTok

As the Timberwolves evened ther NBA playoffs Western Conference semifinals series with the Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors, 1117-93, Jackson, formerly Jeanine Robel, sported a one-of-a-kind denim Edwards vest with jeans to match, a white collared shirt underneath, and a couture Timberwolves blue purse complimenting the look.

Shannon Jackson, Anthony Edwards
Shannon Jackson/Instagram
Shannon Jackson, Anthony Edwards
Shannon Jackson/Instagram

Sharing the look on an Instagram post with the caption, "PPPPPLLLAAAYYYYOFFFSSSSS 💚💙🐗," the mother of their one-year-old daughter Aislynn made it clear to all the haters - she's standing by her man.

A week earlier, the NBA WAG posted a heartfelt voiceover video on TikTok with her daughter cheering on dad during Game 4 of the previous round against the Los Angeles Lakers in another custom denim look with Aislynn.

Shannon Jackson, Aislynn, Anthony Edwards
Shannon Jackson/TikTok

"I'm at the stage in my life where I only want the best for me," Jackson said. "The best. The best job, the best mental health... I want nothing but positive energy and positive people around me, even if that means cutting off the toxicity... I only want the best for myself from now on. I should have always wanted the best. But moving forward, I only want the best for myself. I don't care who I disappoint in the process. I don't care if I make you mad because I'm now putting myself first. That's it. I want the best. I deserve it, right? Absolutely."

Edwards, 23, had always kept his Instagram handle up, including posts from Aislynn's first birthday in March, while Jackson had showed off a luxury Caribbean vacation minus Ant before deleting hers.

Anthony Edwards and Aislynn
Shannon Jackson/Isntagram

Now she's back, and good friend and fellow NBA WAG Jordyn Woods, Karl-Anthony Towns' girlfriend, a former teammate of Edwards before being traded to the New York Knicks, coyly wrote on the IG return post, "Hi 😍."

Anthony Edwards, Shannon Jackson, Aislynn, Krue
coutureinc2/Instagram

Matthew Graham
