Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton shows up in Knicks funeral fit for ECF Game 6

The Indiana All-Star point guard made a pregame statement before trying to bury New York in the series and head to the NBA Finals.

Matt Ryan

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts to a player on the LA Clippers in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) reacts to a player on the LA Clippers in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Indiana Pacers All-Star Tyrese Haliburton arrived for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals at the Gainbridge Field House in Indianapolis, Indiana, ready to bury the New York Knicks’ season. With the Pacers leading the series 3-2, Haliburton arrived in an all-black funeral fit, making a statement before tip off.

The 25-year-old has morphed into a superstar these playoffs with electric game-winners and epic taunts like his Reggie Miller-like choke sign with his shot to send Game 1 vs. the Knicks to overtime in an all-time comeback that they eventually finished off.

Haliburton had a subpar night in the Game 5 loss in New York with only 8 points and 6 assists. He will no doubt have to be better if the Pacers are going to avoid a Game 7 back in Madison Square Garden.

He also better back up his pregame fit that he confidently strolled in with.

While Haliburton made a statement with his fit, it’s usually his girlfriend Jade Jones’ fashion we are writing about these playoffs like her yellow dress she taunted Knicks fans in. Jones missed Game 5 due to a bachelorette party in Miami where she flexed a party dress. Will she be back with her own fire fit for Game 6?

Let’s see if Halliburton’s gamble on his fit choice pays off with the Pacers heading to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.

Tyrese Haliburto
Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

