Azzi Fudd’s Wings Rookie Salary Insanely Higher Than Paige Bueckers’
Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers are back as teammates — this time as members of the Dallas Wings. While both were No. 1 picks in the WNBA draft, Fudd’s salary is shockingly larger than what Bueckers received as last year’s top pick.
The 23-year-old Fudd and the 24-year-old Bueckers formed a dynamic duo for the UConn Huskies, delivering the school its first national title since 2018 in 2025.
Bueckers would then take her talents to the WNBA on a night Fudd was by her side in an unrecognizable look for the 2025 Draft.
After that, they were seen holding hands behind-the-scenes at a Wings game, and then they took their relationship public at WNBA All-Star weekend. Since then, however, many signs have pointed to them no longer being together.
This may have been clear on Monday night when Bueckers wasn’t sitting at Fudd’s table for the 2026 WNBA Draft like Fudd did at hers in 2025. Bueckers was there, however, and the two did snap photos together.
Fudd set to make nearly 85 percent more than Bueckers did
Despite their relationship off the court, they’ll form quite the WNBA duo now. Fudd, however, definitely has it way better than Bueckers did her rookie year in terms of salary thanks to the new WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that was reached in March of 2026, featuring a $7 million team salary cap, top salaries of over $1.4 million, and a 20 percent revenue-sharing model.
As a result, Fudd is making a staggering $421,169 more than Bueckers did just a year removed.
Fudd’s 2026 salary: $500K
Bueckers’ 2025 salary: $78,831
And Bueckers was Rookie of the Year in the league.
Bueckers’ new salary
Bueckers will receive a huge bump with the new CBA in place this season, thankfully. Reports indicate she is set to earn $500,000 in 2026, $550,000 in 2027, and $621,500 in 2028.
Still, she missed out on some serious coin in 2025 compared to Fudd.
Now, the two will share the stardom in Dallas.
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Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.