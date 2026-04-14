Azzi Fudd’s Wings Rookie Salary Insanely Higher Than Paige Bueckers’

Azzi Fudd and Paige Bueckers are back as teammates — this time as members of the Dallas Wings. While both were No. 1 picks in the WNBA draft, Fudd’s salary is shockingly larger than what Bueckers received as last year’s top pick.

The 23-year-old Fudd and the 24-year-old Bueckers formed a dynamic duo for the UConn Huskies, delivering the school its first national title since 2018 in 2025.

Apr 13, 2025; Hartford, CT, USA; UConn’s Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd walk onto the stage during the Final Four Champions victory parade and rally outside of the XL Center in Hartford, CT. | Scott Rausenberger-Imagn Images

Bueckers would then take her talents to the WNBA on a night Fudd was by her side in an unrecognizable look for the 2025 Draft.

Apr 14, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Paige Bueckers poses with WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert after being selected with the number one overall pick to the Dallas Wings in the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

After that, they were seen holding hands behind-the-scenes at a Wings game, and then they took their relationship public at WNBA All-Star weekend. Since then, however, many signs have pointed to them no longer being together.

This may have been clear on Monday night when Bueckers wasn’t sitting at Fudd’s table for the 2026 WNBA Draft like Fudd did at hers in 2025. Bueckers was there, however, and the two did snap photos together.

Paige Bueckers and Azzi Fudd 📸



Reunited in Dallas 🫡 pic.twitter.com/hEpHjJiEC5 — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) April 14, 2026

Fudd set to make nearly 85 percent more than Bueckers did

Despite their relationship off the court, they’ll form quite the WNBA duo now. Fudd, however, definitely has it way better than Bueckers did her rookie year in terms of salary thanks to the new WNBA Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) that was reached in March of 2026, featuring a $7 million team salary cap, top salaries of over $1.4 million, and a 20 percent revenue-sharing model.

Apr 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert (left) poses for photos with Azzi Fudd who was selected first overall by the Dallas Wings during the 2026 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

As a result, Fudd is making a staggering $421,169 more than Bueckers did just a year removed.

Fudd’s 2026 salary: $500K

Bueckers’ 2025 salary: $78,831

And Bueckers was Rookie of the Year in the league.

Bueckers’ new salary

Bueckers will receive a huge bump with the new CBA in place this season, thankfully. Reports indicate she is set to earn $500,000 in 2026, $550,000 in 2027, and $621,500 in 2028.

Still, she missed out on some serious coin in 2025 compared to Fudd.

Now, the two will share the stardom in Dallas.

Dec 7, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Azzi Fudd (35) and Connecticut Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) celebrate after the game against the Louisville Cardinals at Barclays Center. | Lucas Boland / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images