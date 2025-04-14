The Athlete Lifestyle logo

2025 WNBA Draft epic group photo captures every stunning fit together

The WNBA draft from New York brought out the fire looks from the invitees.

Matt Ryan

Paige Bueckers on the orange carpet before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards.
Paige Bueckers on the orange carpet before the 2025 WNBA Draft at The Shed at Hudson Yards. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The 2025 WNBA Draft in New York City brought out the best in the fit game for the invitees with some amazing looks.

The day started out early on Monday with a trip atop the Empire State Building where Paige Bueckers revealed her fears, and Kiki Iriafen lost the gold hair and rocked some Timberlands and jean shorts, and Hailey Van Lith gave the ultimate devilish stare.

Kiki Iriafen
The girls atop the Empire State Building / Kiki Iriafen/Instagram

Then it was time for the future stars of the WNBA to glam out and rock their best looks on their biggest night. No. 1 overall lock pick to the Dallas Wings in Bueckers fromt he national champion UConn Huskies lost her signature braids and let her hair down with a very elegant look, while USC Trojans star Iriafen brought back the gold for a goddess fit in her dress, and TCU Horned Frogs’ Van Lith crushed in a sprarkly-black fire minidress.

It’s quite a night for college basketball’s best. The best of the best took an epic photo all together showcasing their fashion choices.

The photo has 15 in total while 16 total were invited: Paige Bueckers (UConn), Kiki Iriafen (USC), Aneesah Morrow (LSU), Hailey Van Lith (TCU), Sonia Citron (Notre Dame), Georgia Amoore (Kentucky), Sarah Ashlee Barker (Alabama), Sania Feagin (South Carolina), Aziaha James (NC State), Dominique Malonga (ASVEL Féminin, France), Te-Hina Paopao (South Carolina), Saniya Rivers (NC State), Madison Scott (Ole Miss), Shyanne Sellers (Maryland), Ajša Sivka (Tarbes Gespe Bigorre, Slovenia), Serena Sundell (Kansas State).

Regardless of who was missing, every fit there was straight fire. What a night at the 2025 WNBA Draft.

Kiki Iriafe
Kiki Iriafen / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
