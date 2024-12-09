Golf influencer Paige Spiranac shares epic shank in white miniskirt
"I've always loved golf but it's been a love/hate relationship which I'm sure we can all relate to at times lol."
Those were the words written by model and golf influencer Paige Spiranac not too long ago when revealing she finally rediscovered her love of the game. Well after this epic shank that she shared on her Instagram Reels, it's probably more on the hate side.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac melts snow in tiny furry bikini that is too hot to believe
The 31-year-old former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model captioned the post, "Golf is my therapy and the reason I need therapy lol."
RELATED: Paige Spiranac is almost unrecognizable in red-lipstick selfie stunner
Yes, that's the ball headed straight right with a classic shank off the hozzle. Something that hack golfers, like this author, know all too well. Of course this shot was an anomaly for Spiranac, a former D1 star player for the San Diego State Aztecs, who turned golf influencer after becoming a professional player didn't pan out.
Her self-deprecating style is what makes her so popular, that plus her consistently stylish, provocative fits.
RELATED: Paige Spiranac seductively teases unzipped low-cut golf top in latest daring look
Let's hope the shank doesn't stay in Spiranac's head like it would for us hacks.
It's a cruel game indeed. At least Spiranac looks way better than most playing it, even when it's a terrible shot.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
SEC queen: Loreal Sarkisian crushes hubby Steven in amazing Texas burnt orange fit
Little trouble: Livvy Dunne literally crushed by LSU gymnastics team in ‘squad’ photo
On the Hunt: Gracie Hunt’s sister Ava wows in SMU cheerleaders trio before big game
Stealth mode: Hailee Steinfeld shares new romantic photo from Josh Allen’s proposal
Mom knows best: Savannah James sends love to Bronny after breakout Lakers game