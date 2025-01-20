Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic win
Retired professional golfer turned social media darling Paige Spiranac added a cherry on top of the Philadelphia Eagles fan base's incredible weekend.
On Sunday afternoon, Philly was able to storm past the Los Angeles Rams in a snowy Divisional Round game.
After the Eagles' big win, which earned the team a spot in the NFC Championship Game against the division-rival Washington Commanders, Spiranac rushed to social media to share a provocative message with a revealing shirt.
Spiranac rocked a revealing white crop top that read, "Shakes for Philadelphia touchdowns."
Saquon Barkley rushed for two touchdowns and Jalen Hurts added another in the team's 28-22 win over LA, so that was good for three shakes from Spiranac.
With the win, the Eagles are just one win away from reaching Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9.
Philadelphia will welcome the Commanders to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 26, with kickoff set for 2:00 p.m. ET.
We'll have to wait and see if the Eagles give Paige more to cheer about as the NFL season nears its end, because you know her Super Bowl fit would be championship worth.
