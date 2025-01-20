The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Paige Spiranac rocks provocative Eagles crop top after dramatic win

Retired golfer and social media starlet Paige Spiranac celebrated the Philadelphia Eagles' win over the LA Rams with a racy crop top.

Paige Spiranac on the red carpet at the ESPYS.
Paige Spiranac on the red carpet at the ESPYS. / IMAGO / Depositphotos

Retired professional golfer turned social media darling Paige Spiranac added a cherry on top of the Philadelphia Eagles fan base's incredible weekend.

On Sunday afternoon, Philly was able to storm past the Los Angeles Rams in a snowy Divisional Round game.

After the Eagles' big win, which earned the team a spot in the NFC Championship Game against the division-rival Washington Commanders, Spiranac rushed to social media to share a provocative message with a revealing shirt.

Spiranac rocked a revealing white crop top that read, "Shakes for Philadelphia touchdowns."

Paige Spiranac
Paige Spiranac / X

Saquon Barkley rushed for two touchdowns and Jalen Hurts added another in the team's 28-22 win over LA, so that was good for three shakes from Spiranac.

With the win, the Eagles are just one win away from reaching Super Bowl LIX at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9.

Paige Spiranac, golf
Celebrity Chefs and Friends golf tournament benefiting City Harvest is held at Alpine Country Club in Demares. / Amy Newman-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Philadelphia will welcome the Commanders to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, January 26, with kickoff set for 2:00 p.m. ET.

We'll have to wait and see if the Eagles give Paige more to cheer about as the NFL season nears its end, because you know her Super Bowl fit would be championship worth.

Published
