Panthers receiver Xavier Legette rides his horse in cowboy fit to Rams Wild Card game

There’s flashy arrivals with NFL players to football games, and then there’s Carolina Panthers receiver Xavier Legette who actually rode to the Wild Card playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams on his horse and in a full cowboy fit.

The Panthers won the NFC South division with a record of 8-9 due to tiebreakers, but get to host the 12-win Rams team that did not win their division.

Carolina has not been in the playoffs since 2017, and then fans will be going crazy on what could be a rain and windy day.

That didn’t stop Legette from taking his horse named Dolla Bill to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Saturday.

WR Xavier Legette rode his horse to today's playoff game vs the #Rams.



All this to catch 1 pass for 6 yards.

Meanwhile, his quarterback Bryce Young went with a more low-key fit for his entrance by comparison.

Playoff Bryce Young na casa!



📺: #LARvsCAR | 18h30 na @espnbrasil e NFL Game Pass



pic.twitter.com/evkTwhSG4y — NFL Brasil (@NFLBrasil) January 10, 2026

Together they hope to stun the NFL world as double-digit underdogs at home

Legette had 35 catches for 363 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

His horse story

Legette owns several horses including the Quarter Horse, Dolla Bill, and another named Dime Piece. He’s often showing them off on social media. Some reports say he has 14 horses. He even got one to smile for the camera.

SMILE for the cameras! Xavier Legette clearly has a way with horses.



🎥 NFL/IG pic.twitter.com/Omw6TW4bTk — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) May 2, 2025

He’s a country boy from South Carolina and played for the South Carolina Gamecocks before becoming the 32nd overall pick in the first round by the Panthers in the 2024 Draft.

He also celebrates Dolla Bill with a special touchdown dance tribute.

This isn’t the first time he’s rode a horse around town.

Wholesome: Panthers WR Xavier Legette riding around town with his brand new horse Dime Piece

Legette hopes he and the Panthers can ride off with the victory today.

