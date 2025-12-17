Cooper DeJean, WWE star Nikki Bella cause dating rumors stir hanging in Philly

Nikki Bella, along with her twin sister Brie, have been consistently hanging out at Philadelphia Eagles games the last couple of seasons, and now we might now why.

In her latest Instagram Reels vlog, users noticed a couple of interesting clues related to one of the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest fan favorites — cornerback Cooper DeJean.

Nikki Bella | IMAGO / NurPhoto

The WWE superstar Bella, 42, was at Lincoln Financial Field to witness the Eagles finally ending their three-game losing streak, blowing out the hapless Las Vegas Raiders, 31-0.

In all the good times had in Philly, Bella, who also goes by Nikki Garcia and was born Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, made it a point to show off alone at DeJean's locker, and later on in the evening the two took a photo together celebrating the much-needed victory.

Nikki Bella photographed in Cooper DeJean's locker | Nikki Garcia/Instagram

As you can tell from the locker room photo, Nikki certainly seems excited to be at DeJean's locker.

DeJean, 22, so yes, 20 years younger than Bella, then poses with John Cena's former girlfriend at what looks to be a local Philly bar.

Cooper DeJean and Nikki Bella hanging out after the Eagles win | Nikki Garcia/Instagram

The Super Bowl champion seems to no longer be with his Iowa college girlfriend and influencer Steph Wilfawn, and the second year player is beloved by Eagles fans and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

DeJean also liked Nikki's post, which you can see below and decide for yourself.

Like a true Eagles insider, Nikki also thanks Big Dom, who is the legendary head of security for the Eagles, Dom DiSandro, the larger-than-life personality that keeps everyone in order, and he might be the most connected man in Philadelphia.

Nikki Garcia arrives for the People's Choice Country Awards at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, Tenn. on Thursday Sept. 28, 2023. | Nicole Hester / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK

Now of course DeJean and Nikki could merely be friends, but Eagles fans are fully speculating if their might be a new NFL WAG romance — this time with some WWE superstar flair. (You'll also notice Cody Rhodes was at the game too.)

Dec. 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper Dejean (33) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

