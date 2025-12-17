Cooper DeJean, WWE star Nikki Bella cause dating rumors stir hanging in Philly
Nikki Bella, along with her twin sister Brie, have been consistently hanging out at Philadelphia Eagles games the last couple of seasons, and now we might now why.
In her latest Instagram Reels vlog, users noticed a couple of interesting clues related to one of the Philadelphia Eagles' biggest fan favorites — cornerback Cooper DeJean.
The WWE superstar Bella, 42, was at Lincoln Financial Field to witness the Eagles finally ending their three-game losing streak, blowing out the hapless Las Vegas Raiders, 31-0.
In all the good times had in Philly, Bella, who also goes by Nikki Garcia and was born Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace, made it a point to show off alone at DeJean's locker, and later on in the evening the two took a photo together celebrating the much-needed victory.
As you can tell from the locker room photo, Nikki certainly seems excited to be at DeJean's locker.
DeJean, 22, so yes, 20 years younger than Bella, then poses with John Cena's former girlfriend at what looks to be a local Philly bar.
The Super Bowl champion seems to no longer be with his Iowa college girlfriend and influencer Steph Wilfawn, and the second year player is beloved by Eagles fans and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.
DeJean also liked Nikki's post, which you can see below and decide for yourself.
Like a true Eagles insider, Nikki also thanks Big Dom, who is the legendary head of security for the Eagles, Dom DiSandro, the larger-than-life personality that keeps everyone in order, and he might be the most connected man in Philadelphia.
Now of course DeJean and Nikki could merely be friends, but Eagles fans are fully speculating if their might be a new NFL WAG romance — this time with some WWE superstar flair. (You'll also notice Cody Rhodes was at the game too.)
Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.