Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter's bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

LeBron James and Luka Doncic are playing tonight, but either Los Angeles Lakers superstar might not be the biggest celebrity in Crpto.com Arena tonight.

At least not the one causing the biggest stir.

That honor would go to Beyoncé's daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, who showed up for a father-daughter night with her dad Jay-Z for the Lakers quarterfinals NBA Cup game against the San Antonio Spurs sitting courtside.

Blue Ivy Carter with her mom Beyoncé | IMAGO / Future Image

The global pop-star icon's 13-year-old daughter has the same one-of-a-kind fashion sense as her world famous mother, rocking a black-leather biker coat with trendy oversized jeans and black-and-red sneakerhead kicks to complete the bold look.

Every time Blue Ivy makes a public appearance, the up-and-coming singer, actress, and dancer looks more and more like her mom every time.

No reintroduction needed: Jay-Z & Blue Ivy courtside 💜 pic.twitter.com/B1ruvVlLUt — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 11, 2025

Blue Ivy is the oldest of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's three children, along with fraternal twins Rumi and Sir, born in 2017.

Jay-Z, with daughter Blue Ivy Carter, accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award at the Grammys in Los Angeles on Feb. 4, 2024. | Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK

Her dad, the generational rap star turned business empire builder, most notably of Roc Nation, which produces the Super Bowl halftime show for the NFL, played second fiddle to his daughter in an all-black ensemble.

As of this posting, the Lakers were losing to the Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs, leading many LA fans to joke that they hoped their Showtime squad could match Blue Ivy's bold look.

Feb. 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Recording artist Jay-Z and daughters Blue Ivy Carter and Rumi Carter arrive before Super Bowl LIX between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs at Ceasars Superdome. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

