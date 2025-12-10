Sherrone Moore's wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

Sherrone Moore shockingly was fired as head coach of the Michigan Wolverines on Wednesday in what has come out as “an inappropriate relationship with a staff member” the team announced in a statement.

Moore, 39, succeeded Jim Harbaugh just in 2024 after the team won its first national championship since 1998. He did win games as the interim head coach that season as Harbaugh served a suspension for the final three regular-season games, which included a victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes where he went viral for this postgame interview.

"Coach Harbaugh... I love the sh*t out of you man. I did this for you!"



Sherrone Moore breaks into tears while speaking with @JennyTaft after the @UMichFootball's win vs Penn State pic.twitter.com/JJYPKyA2sM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 11, 2023

Moore was 18-8 at Michigan and led the team to a 9-3 record this season and a berth in the Citrus Bowl vs. the Texas Longhorns.

It’s an ugly and embarrassing end to what looked like a promising career at the school.

It also shines a light on his wife Kelli Moore who now is faced with this horrible situation in the public eye.

They have been married for 10 years

They got married in 2015. He posted a happy third year anniversary on July 3, 2018, below.

They have three daughters

The couple has three girls: Shiloh, Solei, and Sadie.

Her X profile reveals more of who she is

It reads, “Jesus follower, Coach Moore’s wife, mom, and LGBTQ+ ally.” She’s also a social justice advocate.

They keep their relationship very private

Little is known about the coach’s wife as they have mostly kept out of the spotlight until now. It’s a sad day for Michigan and the Moore family.

