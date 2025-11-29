The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots Ole Miss Egg Bowl fit

The coach’s wife had a winning look at the big in-state rivalry game on the eve of her reconciled husband’s decision day.

Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin looks on in the first half against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
Lane Kiffin and his son may have played their last football games for a Mississippi team on Friday. The Ole Miss Rebels head coach’s reconciled wife Layla Kiffin stole some of their thunder with her boots fit as she watched them both.

After the Egg Bowl win on Black Friday over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Lane said he hadn’t decided where he’s going in an interview on his way to the locker room.

The choice appears to be down to staying at now 11-1 and playoff-bound Ole Miss or bolting for the LSU Tigers opening.

His quarterback son Knox, 16, also played on Friday in the Mississippi 7A semifinals where he had three touchdown passes in the first half but the Oxford High Chargers came up just short, 21-20. After the game, he had a cryptic three-word message that could hold a clue where dad is going.

While daughter Landry was busy partying and doing a selfie dance at a friend’s birthday and missed both dad’s and her brother’s games, other daughter Presley got a win as with the USC Trojans volleyball squad.

Layla was a proud mom and wife on Friday.

Layla, meanwhile posted her thigh-high boots fit from the field at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, for the Egg Bowl.

Will she be dressing in LSU gear next year and watching Lane coach in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and son Knox take up high school football there? Wherever Lane decides to be, one thing is certain: Layla will bring her best fit out on game days.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

