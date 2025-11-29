Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots Ole Miss Egg Bowl fit
Lane Kiffin and his son may have played their last football games for a Mississippi team on Friday. The Ole Miss Rebels head coach’s reconciled wife Layla Kiffin stole some of their thunder with her boots fit as she watched them both.
After the Egg Bowl win on Black Friday over the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Lane said he hadn’t decided where he’s going in an interview on his way to the locker room.
The choice appears to be down to staying at now 11-1 and playoff-bound Ole Miss or bolting for the LSU Tigers opening.
His quarterback son Knox, 16, also played on Friday in the Mississippi 7A semifinals where he had three touchdown passes in the first half but the Oxford High Chargers came up just short, 21-20. After the game, he had a cryptic three-word message that could hold a clue where dad is going.
While daughter Landry was busy partying and doing a selfie dance at a friend’s birthday and missed both dad’s and her brother’s games, other daughter Presley got a win as with the USC Trojans volleyball squad.
Layla was a proud mom and wife on Friday.
Layla, meanwhile posted her thigh-high boots fit from the field at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, for the Egg Bowl.
Will she be dressing in LSU gear next year and watching Lane coach in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and son Knox take up high school football there? Wherever Lane decides to be, one thing is certain: Layla will bring her best fit out on game days.
