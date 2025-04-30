Russell Wilson upstages Justin Fields at Knicks courtside NYC QB battle in $4k jacket
Last season, Russell Wilson and Justin Fields were battling each other for the starting quarterback job of the Pittsburgh Steelers. On Tuesday night, the two were battling each other for best fit at the New York Knicks playoff game vs. the Detroit Pistons.
Wilson, now with the New York Giants, took in Game 5 of the first round series at Madison Square Garden and sat courtside. As did the now New York Jets QB Fields.
Wilson has been to games recently with wife Ciara like the one where she posed with the Knicks cheerleaders. He’s clearly embracing the NYC life as its newest celebrity athlete.
After his daughter Sienna’s epic 8th birthday party where she crushed dad’s ‘Wicked’ costume as Elphaba, Wilson changed into a $4,490 letterman jacket from Frère for his MSG outing.
Fields also happened to be there representing NY, crushing in a $750 Rhude baseball jersey fit.
The broadcast showed both of them there as well.
Both players also rocked some shades to cover their disappointment in the Knicks’ shocking 106-103 loss to the Pistons where they had chance to close out the series.
Despite the Knicks loss, Wilson and Fields both represented New York in fire fits, but Wilson’s pricey letterman jacket, however, won this battle.
