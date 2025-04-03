Ciara poses with excited Knicks cheerleaders after watching game with Russell Wilson
Ciara is soaking up New York City since husband Russell Wilson signed a 1-year-deal with the New York Giants.
The recording artist has been so excited she danced in a bathrobe in a Giants hat, then did an odd workout routine in a Yankees cap.
The 39-year-old singer and her husband flew to New York and exchanged awkward hugs with new head coach Brian Daboll, and then Ciara did what she does best and crushed Wilson with her fit in his first official team photo. They followed it up by taking in a New York Knicks game where they rocked matching all-black fits, and then posed with a much taller Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods.
After the game, Ciara asked for photos with the Knicks City Dancers. A video surfaced of the moment where she meets them off the court and the excited cheerleaders pose with her.
This isn’t the first time she’s posed with cheerleaders recently as she snapped photos with all the NFL ones at the Pro Bowl where she rocked her own cheerleader fit for Wilson.
Ciara is definitely loving her new “home” and it will be fun to see what kind of fits she drops during football season because last year her furry claws one that matched the private jet, and her excited dance with GloRilla went viral. No doubt, she’ll try and one-up those.