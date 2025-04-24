Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara crushes high school cheerleader in throwback photos
Ciara is Russell Wilson’s No. 1 cheerleader. She even wore a cheerleader fit at the 2025 Pro Bowl to root for him. She was an actual cheerleader in high school and her throwback pictures are amazing to see.
The 39-year-old singer who has all kinds of people doing her crazy chair pose as a challenge, is married to the now New York Giants quarterback. Last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, she attended his games in crazy fits like her giant boots and football purse combo, and then dancing to a win to rapper GloRilla in an eye-catching look.
Now that Wilson’s on a new team, she was dancing in her bathrobe for excitement in a Giants hat, and then rocking a Yankees cap while grooving during a workout video.
Before all the fame and “Goodies” dropped in 2004, Ciara attended Riverdale High School in Riverdale, Georgia, where she graduated in 2003. She also had a Russell Wilson lookalike football player boyfriend back then while she was a cheerleader for the Eagles. Her throwback photos (and Wilson’s) are awesome to see.
She’s one of many big celebrities who cheered in high school.
Ciara and Wilson have been married since 2016 when he was a member of the Seattle Seahawks and they have four kids together: Future, 10, who Wilson has helped raise as his own from Ciara’s previous relationship with the rapper Future, and then Sienna, 7, Win, 4, and baby Amora, 1.
No doubt, the cheerleader in Ciara will come back out when Wilson takes the field as the quarterback of the Giants next season.
