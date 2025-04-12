Savannah James reveals Lakers rarely-seen fashion fail flexing fantastic fit
Savannah James is always rocking the fire fits, and Friday night at the Los Angeles Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena was no different. She did, however, experience a couple funny fails flexing her fashion choices behind the scenes.
The wife of LeBron James made her appearance for the big Lakers game vs. the Houston Rockets to not only watch her hubby play, but her son Bronny James, who she’s defended recently against Stephen A. Smith after LeBron’s dust-up and war of words with the the ESPN host.
It was a good night for LA in a 140-109 beatdown of Houston to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs despite a brief injury scare for LeBron and his groin again, which he says he’s “fine.” Bronny even got in on the action and hit a three-point shot.
Savannah, who is known to impress with her looks like her matching fit with daughter Zhuri for son Bryce’s California state championship basketball game, wowed with her ab-revealing top and jeans while walking into the arena. The only problem was the shot got messed up a couple of times for a “chaotic” scene trying to get the perfect video and photo.
She did end up getting the perfect pose, however.
It’s not always perfect just like LeBron’s night wasn’t, but just like his, it was a winning one for Savannah and her fit despite the failed attempts to capture it. More importantly, she got to watch her boys hoop.