Savannah James reveals Lakers rarely-seen fashion fail flexing fantastic fit

The wife of LeBron James and mother of Bronny watches her boys hoop, but had a “chaotic” scene herself at the arena.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and his wife Savannah James watch the game in the second quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and his wife Savannah James watch the game in the second quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. / David Richard-Imagn Images

Savannah James is always rocking the fire fits, and Friday night at the Los Angeles Lakers game at the Crypto.com Arena was no different. She did, however, experience a couple funny fails flexing her fashion choices behind the scenes.

The wife of LeBron James made her appearance for the big Lakers game vs. the Houston Rockets to not only watch her hubby play, but her son Bronny James, who she’s defended recently against Stephen A. Smith after LeBron’s dust-up and war of words with the the ESPN host.

It was a good night for LA in a 140-109 beatdown of Houston to secure the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs despite a brief injury scare for LeBron and his groin again, which he says he’s “fine.” Bronny even got in on the action and hit a three-point shot.

LeBron
LeBron vs. the Rockets on Friday night. / Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

Savannah, who is known to impress with her looks like her matching fit with daughter Zhuri for son Bryce’s California state championship basketball game, wowed with her ab-revealing top and jeans while walking into the arena. The only problem was the shot got messed up a couple of times for a “chaotic” scene trying to get the perfect video and photo.

She did end up getting the perfect pose, however.

Savannah James
Savannah James/Instagram

It’s not always perfect just like LeBron’s night wasn’t, but just like his, it was a winning one for Savannah and her fit despite the failed attempts to capture it. More importantly, she got to watch her boys hoop.

Bronny Jame
Bronny James / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

