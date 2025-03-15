The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LeBron’s wife Savannah, daughter Zhuri adorably match for son Bryce’s state HS game

The Los Angeles Lakers star was in the building for his youngest son’s championship, but his daughter and wife stole the show on the fit side.

Matt Ryan

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and wife Savannah James courtside during the McDonald's All American Boy's high school basketball game.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (left) and wife Savannah James courtside during the McDonald's All American Boy's high school basketball game. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It was a night LeBron James’ family won’t forget as youngest son Bryce’s high school team won the California state baseball championship. They can also look back at how adorable his daughter Zhuri and wife were adorably matching fits.

Bryce, 17, who is committed to play next season for the Arizona Wildcats, and Sierra Canyon held off Lincoln of Stockton to win the CIF state title, 58-53. Dad went crazy courtside like he won an NBA title, and then Bryce shared a touching moment with his parents after the game, as well as his own special moments he posted.

RELATED: LeBron James' son Bryce gets unreal Nike hook-up for high school student

Bryce James
Bryce (left) / Bryce James/Instagram
Bryce James
Bryce James/Instagram

Brother Bronny James couldn’t make it because he was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in a loss to the Denver Nuggets on the road where he had 5 points. Dad is recovering from a groin injury and didn’t travel, but instead went to the game.

RELATED: Savannah James brags about Bryce's HS playoff feat as much as LeBron's 50K points

Also at the game was mom and little sister Zhuri, 10, who adorably matched mom in a pink sweatsuit. You can see them entering the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, with LeBron.

Here’s another view of the arrival:

Then, Zhuri was with mom and dad after the game as they congratulated Bryce.

What a moment. The family will never forget this night. While Bryce won the basketball game, Zhuri and mom Savannah won the fit game.

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

