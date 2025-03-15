LeBron’s wife Savannah, daughter Zhuri adorably match for son Bryce’s state HS game
It was a night LeBron James’ family won’t forget as youngest son Bryce’s high school team won the California state baseball championship. They can also look back at how adorable his daughter Zhuri and wife were adorably matching fits.
Bryce, 17, who is committed to play next season for the Arizona Wildcats, and Sierra Canyon held off Lincoln of Stockton to win the CIF state title, 58-53. Dad went crazy courtside like he won an NBA title, and then Bryce shared a touching moment with his parents after the game, as well as his own special moments he posted.
RELATED: LeBron James' son Bryce gets unreal Nike hook-up for high school student
Brother Bronny James couldn’t make it because he was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers in a loss to the Denver Nuggets on the road where he had 5 points. Dad is recovering from a groin injury and didn’t travel, but instead went to the game.
RELATED: Savannah James brags about Bryce's HS playoff feat as much as LeBron's 50K points
Also at the game was mom and little sister Zhuri, 10, who adorably matched mom in a pink sweatsuit. You can see them entering the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California, with LeBron.
Here’s another view of the arrival:
Then, Zhuri was with mom and dad after the game as they congratulated Bryce.
What a moment. The family will never forget this night. While Bryce won the basketball game, Zhuri and mom Savannah won the fit game.
