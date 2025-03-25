Savannah James smokes Bronny haters with 4-words as son finds his groove
LeBron James has been the most public-facing defender for his son Bronny, with all of the fallout and criticism that comes with it. Much of it deserved.
Bronny's mother and LeBron's wife, Savannah, has been more subtle defending the scrutinized Los Angeles Lakers rookie, but it's clear she is always observing and keeping receipts. Top on that list is probably Stephen A. Smith, who she trolled recently after his best game ever with the big club.
The much-maligned 20 year old has also found his footing when he joins the G League South Bay Lakers, and after some struggles early, he dominated in last night's game against the Santa Cruz Warriors with a staff-stuffer's dream: 39 points, 7 rebounds, 4 steals, 4 assists, shooting 67% from the field and 50% from 3-point range.
"Tuh...," LeBron's high school sweetheart starts her Instagram Stories post, which already is full of social media playful sarcasm. "Keep smiling 9!!!"
Even if Bronny wasn't LeBron's son, to be a second-round pick at only 20 years old finding his game in the G League would be beyond respectable.
This coming off of the heels of his 17 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds against the Milwaukee Bucks last week with a viral killer crossover against Giannis Antetokounmpo for the injury depleted Lakers without his dad or Luka Doncic. We'll overlook the ugly minus-36.
Bronny never found his footing at USC, so it seemed like nepotism played a part in the Lakers drafting him in the second round with the No. 55 pick and an unusual guaranteed contract. In defense of Bronny, he suffered a cardiac arrest in July 2023, so it was always going to take time for him to get back to an elite level.
As the Lakers make a meaningful push for seeding in the Western Conference into the playoffs, Bronny might mostly be sitting on the pine for games that really matter.
But for this past week, mom can certainly be proud.
Update: Savannah James added another Instagram Stories post with Bronny doing a postgame interview from the epic G League performance, captioning it, "Say it louder for the people in the back" with a huge clapping hands graphic. Bronny stated in the snippet, "I belong out here. That's all I'm trying to prove."