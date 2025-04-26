Shedeur Sanders reacts to NFL draft slide wrapped in pricey Louis Vuitton blanket
Shedeur Sanders not being drafted in the first round of the NFL draft was shocking. Him not being taken through the first three rounds is ludicrous.
The Colorado Buffaloes quarterback started the draft with such optimism sporting his “Legendary” massive iced-out, pricey chain. He even was seen chopping it up and laughing with popular singer Shenseea.
He kept it classy after Day 1 with an inspiring speech, followed by some tennis with older brother and Colorado teammate Shilo Sanders where they made a draft “wager.”
The good news, however, still didn’t come for Shedeur on Day 2 and no expert seems to know why outside of some conspiracy theories. It’s clear the NFL failed him. Once again, Shedeur remained positive and believes in God’s plan for him. He gave another speech to let his fans know he’s trusting life’s process all while wrapped in a Louis Vuitton throw blanket.
Those blankets range from over $1000 to $2000.
Shedeur said in the video, “God don’t make mistakes. I got faith in God no matter what.”
God may not makes mistakes, but several NFL teams are. Five quarterbacks have now gone ahead of Sanders.
At least he has a good support system around him like Shilo, brother Deion Sanders Jr., and pops. He should hear his name on Saturday in rounds 4-7, but then again he should’ve already.
