Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha shows off pickleball skirt playing in tropical paradise
Ayesha Curry was dominating on a different kind of court than husband Stephen Curry does — at least with her fit game. On Sunday, the wife of the Golden State Warriors superstar showed off her fire pickleball outfit while what looks to be a vacation spot.
Ayesha, 36, and Steph, 37, just celebrated son Cai’s first birthday where she posted the baby boy with Steph in superdad mode in adorable pictures, while Steph paid tribute to his wife and mother of his four children with an amazing Mother’s Day post.
RELATED: Stephen Curry is eerily like son Canon yelling at WNBA star Cameron Brink
Steph’s and the Warriors’ season ended earlier than they had hoped after he hurt his hamstring in Game 1 of the second round vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves and couldn’t play the rest of the series, with Golden State falling 4-1.
He and Ayesha may have jetted off to somewhere fun based on her posts like they did to Cabo during the NBA All-Star break where she crushed him in a bikini. Ayesha first showed off a pretty cocktail on her Instagram Stories.
RELATED: Stephen Curry's random hat while injured turns into sold-out frenzy must-have
Then came her “Pickleball morning” in what looked like a tropical location where she already won the game with her white tennis skirt fit.
Steph did say after the season to reporters, “Leave me alone this summer.” While it’s still spring, hopefully they post more pictures and we can confirm the couple are indeed enjoying some well-deserved time off either relaxing by a beach or partying it up.
