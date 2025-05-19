The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry’s wife Ayesha shows off pickleball skirt playing in tropical paradise

The wife of the Golden State Warriors superstar shows off a fire look while on the pickleball court.

Matt Ryan

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend a special screening of Sinners at the Grand Lake Theatre.
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend a special screening of Sinners at the Grand Lake Theatre. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Ayesha Curry was dominating on a different kind of court than husband Stephen Curry does — at least with her fit game. On Sunday, the wife of the Golden State Warriors superstar showed off her fire pickleball outfit while what looks to be a vacation spot.

Ayesha, 36, and Steph, 37, just celebrated son Cai’s first birthday where she posted the baby boy with Steph in superdad mode in adorable pictures, while Steph paid tribute to his wife and mother of his four children with an amazing Mother’s Day post.

RELATED: Stephen Curry is eerily like son Canon yelling at WNBA star Cameron Brink

Steph’s and the Warriors’ season ended earlier than they had hoped after he hurt his hamstring in Game 1 of the second round vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves and couldn’t play the rest of the series, with Golden State falling 4-1.

Step
Steph was reduced to a cheerleader in the second round of the playoffs and all he could do was look on. / Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

He and Ayesha may have jetted off to somewhere fun based on her posts like they did to Cabo during the NBA All-Star break where she crushed him in a bikini. Ayesha first showed off a pretty cocktail on her Instagram Stories.

Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

RELATED: Stephen Curry's random hat while injured turns into sold-out frenzy must-have

Then came her “Pickleball morning” in what looked like a tropical location where she already won the game with her white tennis skirt fit.

Ayesha Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Steph did say after the season to reporters, “Leave me alone this summer.” While it’s still spring, hopefully they post more pictures and we can confirm the couple are indeed enjoying some well-deserved time off either relaxing by a beach or partying it up.

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry
Ayesha and Steph Curry at Draymond Green’s wife’s birthday party. / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Giddy up!: Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with girls

MLB first family: Ohtani posts most adorable photo with new baby, wife Mamiko

Back off: Anthony Edwards’ gf Shannon flexes custom Timberwolves fit in IG return

Truth revealed: Steph Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors

WT-LOL: Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion