Stephen Curry is eerily like son Canon yelling at WNBA star Cameron Brink
Cameron Brink is Stephen Curry’s god sibling, and as such has some crazy inside stories about the Golden State Warriors superstar.
Brink also does a podcast called “Straigh to Cam” with Steph’s sister Sydel, who the Los Angeles Sparks star towers over in photos. On a recent episode, Sydel set the record straight about her and Steph’s former Warriors teammate Damion Lee’s relationship rumors. She also did an episode with Sonya Curry where it was revealed that Sonya and Cameron’s mom Michelle Bain-Brink were once in a fist fight in college.
So much good stuff. Steph and Cameron are close as evident of this picture of a teenage Steph holding baby Cam. Steph is now 37, while Brink is 23.
On her latest episiode with Sydel and Lee on it, Brink told a story about how Steph was called out for screaming at Portland Trail Blazers fans when he played brother Seth Curry, but Brink revealed what really happen. She said, Steph was actually screaming in excitement at her and her dad who were in the stands rooting on the Cury bros. Brink found it hilarious how the story got twisted after the game, and how much Steph looks like his 6-year-old son Canon when he screams. Here’s what she said:
That great.
Steph should be screaming now that the Warriors have been eliminated from the playoffs vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second round and he couldn’t help the team after hurting his hamstring in Game 1.
Next year, he hopes to be screaming like Canon in excitement again.