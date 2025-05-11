The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stephen Curry posts amazing tribute to wife Ayesha with baby Cai on 1st birthday

The Golden State Warriors superstar and his wife not only celebrated Mother’s Day, but their son’s first birthday.

Matt Ryan

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend a special screening of Sinners at the Grand Lake Theatre.
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend a special screening of Sinners at the Grand Lake Theatre. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Stephen Curry’s No. 1 team isn’t the Golden State Warriors, it’s wife Ayesha Curry and their four kids.

While Steph is out with a hamstring injury in the second round of the playoffs with the Warriors down 2-1 in the series vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, he spent Mother’s Day Sunday with family on what also happened to be son Caius’s first birthday.

Steph and Ayesha habe been together since teenagers in North Carolina and married in 2013. They have Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon , 6, and baby Cai.

Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry, family Christmas photo
The Curry family / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

RELATED: Stephen Curry grooves with his baby Caius during timeout in Warriors Game 3 loss

When he’s playing, Ayesha is there cheering on her man and recently went viral dancing with Riley during a win.

On Mother’s Day Steph had a sweet message for his wife:

“Not enough words to describe what you mean to our family- all the sacrifice, holding down the fort while I'm gone. All the road trips, the crazy schedules, the missed holidays, through it all you're the backbone of our family. Couldn't do any of this without you and our four babies are beyond blessed to have you as their Mama! @ayeshacurry”

RELATED: Stephen Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors

He also posted some adorable photos with mom and Cai.

Ayesha and Cai
Steph Curry/Instagram
Ayesha Curry and Cai
Steph Curry/Instagram

How cute.

Happy Mother’s Day to Ayesha, and happy birthday to Cai.

Cai Curry
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

