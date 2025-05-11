Stephen Curry posts amazing tribute to wife Ayesha with baby Cai on 1st birthday
Stephen Curry’s No. 1 team isn’t the Golden State Warriors, it’s wife Ayesha Curry and their four kids.
While Steph is out with a hamstring injury in the second round of the playoffs with the Warriors down 2-1 in the series vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, he spent Mother’s Day Sunday with family on what also happened to be son Caius’s first birthday.
Steph and Ayesha habe been together since teenagers in North Carolina and married in 2013. They have Riley, 12, Ryan, 9, Canon , 6, and baby Cai.
RELATED: Stephen Curry grooves with his baby Caius during timeout in Warriors Game 3 loss
When he’s playing, Ayesha is there cheering on her man and recently went viral dancing with Riley during a win.
On Mother’s Day Steph had a sweet message for his wife:
“Not enough words to describe what you mean to our family- all the sacrifice, holding down the fort while I'm gone. All the road trips, the crazy schedules, the missed holidays, through it all you're the backbone of our family. Couldn't do any of this without you and our four babies are beyond blessed to have you as their Mama! @ayeshacurry”
RELATED: Stephen Curry’s sister sets record straight on ex-Warriors husband rumors
He also posted some adorable photos with mom and Cai.
How cute.
Happy Mother’s Day to Ayesha, and happy birthday to Cai.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig
Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party
Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic
Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces
Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured