Ayesha Curry slays rare string bikini selfie in Cabo next to Steph
The Curry family has been living it up. In the past week, Stephen Curry won MVP of the NBA All-Star Game and Ayesha Curry held a launch party to expand her brand Sweet July.
The Currys are always winning, and that includes beach getaways to Cabo when there is some down time.
Ayesha shared a photodump on Instagram highlighting some moments from their recent trip to Mexico where she stuns in a black bikini next to Steph on the beach.
She simply captioned the photo, "Cabo Dump," with a camera emoji.
What else do you do when you are in Cabo?
If you are the Curry family, you enjoy romantic dinners and churros on the beach. And, let's be honest, there is never a bad place to indulge in a churro.
Life is good.
Steph and Ayesha met as teenagers in 2003 at a church youth group in Charlotte, North Carolina. Five years later, the two reconnected in Los Angeles when Steph won the ESPY for Breakout Athlete of the Year.
The couple got engaged in 2010 and married one year later in Charlotte on July 30, 2011. They renewed their vows in 2021.
Steph and Ayesha share four children together: Riley, 12; Ryan, 9; Canon, 6; and newborn Caius Chai.
And their relationship is still going strong.
