Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle stuns in black minidress selfie as US Open begins

Fashion influencer Morgan Riddle already rocked a black cocktail dress show stopper as Taylor Fritz looks to win his elusive first major.

Matthew Graham

Morgan Riddle is seen watching Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Morgan Riddle is seen watching Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev on Arthur Ashe Stadium. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

Many casual sports fans only pay attention to the tennis majors.

And luckily for most of us, that also means the lifestyles of the rich and fabulous also show up with them, especially when it's the US Open in New York City. Naturally, one of the biggest stars is American Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle.

Morgan Riddle is seen watching Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev on Arthur Ashe Stadium. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

As Fritz is about to open his tournament against fellow countryman Emilio Nava, his fashion influencer girlfriend is already serving aces as she shared a stunning black cocktail minidress on her Instagram Stories preparing for Flushing Meadows.

Fritz captioned the post with the show-stopping look, "the only city in the world that can get me to be social."

Morgan Riddle/Instagram

As Riddle contradicts her usual hermit-like behavior in NYC, while always looking fantastic, Fritz, 27, came agonizingly close to winning his first major at last year's US Open, making it all the way to the finals before losing to Jannik Sinner, who is the favorite again this year. Sinner also took Fritz down in the semifinals at this year's Wimbledon.

Riddle always looks the part of the perfect WAG, and more importantly, has been Fritz's secret weapon.

Morgan Riddle/Instagram

"I think I would have to say she's been a big help to me just kind of keeping me focused, having someone who cares and just pushes you to just do better and do the right things, be healthier," Fritz said at Wimbledon.

Riddle, 28, is excited to be back in the Big Apple, writing as the caption on her IG post yesterday, "@usopen let’s run it back?"

Maybe with Fritz's first major this time? Regardless, Riddle's fits will always be a winner.

IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire
Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

