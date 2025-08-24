Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle stuns in black minidress selfie as US Open begins
Many casual sports fans only pay attention to the tennis majors.
And luckily for most of us, that also means the lifestyles of the rich and fabulous also show up with them, especially when it's the US Open in New York City. Naturally, one of the biggest stars is American Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle.
RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle steals Wimbledon spotlight in strawberry pink fit
As Fritz is about to open his tournament against fellow countryman Emilio Nava, his fashion influencer girlfriend is already serving aces as she shared a stunning black cocktail minidress on her Instagram Stories preparing for Flushing Meadows.
Fritz captioned the post with the show-stopping look, "the only city in the world that can get me to be social."
RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle rocks amazing Wimbledon 'giant tennis ball' dress
As Riddle contradicts her usual hermit-like behavior in NYC, while always looking fantastic, Fritz, 27, came agonizingly close to winning his first major at last year's US Open, making it all the way to the finals before losing to Jannik Sinner, who is the favorite again this year. Sinner also took Fritz down in the semifinals at this year's Wimbledon.
Riddle always looks the part of the perfect WAG, and more importantly, has been Fritz's secret weapon.
"I think I would have to say she's been a big help to me just kind of keeping me focused, having someone who cares and just pushes you to just do better and do the right things, be healthier," Fritz said at Wimbledon.
Riddle, 28, is excited to be back in the Big Apple, writing as the caption on her IG post yesterday, "@usopen let’s run it back?"
Maybe with Fritz's first major this time? Regardless, Riddle's fits will always be a winner.