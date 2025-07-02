Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle steals Wimbledon spotlight in strawberry pink fit
Taylor Fritz barely survived a grueling two-day, five-set match at Wimbledon in the first round, and yet all eyes were on his girlfriend Morgan Riddle.
The famous fashion influencer tennis WAG didn't disappoint, in a perfectly themed, sleeveless strawberry pink couture minidress that harkened back to the great looks of the past. For those that aren't Wimbledon aficionados, strawberries and cream are a signature treat at the most signature tennis major.
RELATED: Morgan Riddle heats up Australian Open in sizzling red shoestring tank top fit
The part-time model wrote on her Instagram post, "we are soooo back 🍓."
And yes, those are actual strawberries on her matching pink heels.
Fritz is already back in action today against Canadian Gabriel Diallo, and is the best hope for an American to make a deep run as the No. 5 men's single seed.
Riddle, 27, has already teased her outfit today, again going with a minidress, but this time donning a blue-and-white picnic table vibe perfect for summer, with a ruffled bottom and spaghetti straps.
If Fritz, also 27, can play like his girlfriend's fantastic fits, then he will make a Cinderella run indeed.
