The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle steals Wimbledon spotlight in strawberry pink fit

The famous fashion influencer tennis WAG revealed her first Wimbledon fit, and it didn't disappoint in a fancy pink minidress.

Matthew Graham

Morgan Riddle is seen watching Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Morgan Riddle is seen watching Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev on Arthur Ashe Stadium. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

Taylor Fritz barely survived a grueling two-day, five-set match at Wimbledon in the first round, and yet all eyes were on his girlfriend Morgan Riddle.

The famous fashion influencer tennis WAG didn't disappoint, in a perfectly themed, sleeveless strawberry pink couture minidress that harkened back to the great looks of the past. For those that aren't Wimbledon aficionados, strawberries and cream are a signature treat at the most signature tennis major.

RELATED: Morgan Riddle heats up Australian Open in sizzling red shoestring tank top fit

Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle/Instagram

The part-time model wrote on her Instagram post, "we are soooo back 🍓."

Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle/Instagram

And yes, those are actual strawberries on her matching pink heels.

Fritz is already back in action today against Canadian Gabriel Diallo, and is the best hope for an American to make a deep run as the No. 5 men's single seed.

Riddle, 27, has already teased her outfit today, again going with a minidress, but this time donning a blue-and-white picnic table vibe perfect for summer, with a ruffled bottom and spaghetti straps.

Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle/Instagram

If Fritz, also 27, can play like his girlfriend's fantastic fits, then he will make a Cinderella run indeed.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Holy cow: Vanessa Bryant and daughter Natalia look amazingly similar on vacation

What a perk: Brittany Mahomes shows off baby Golden Chiefs fits from adoring fan

Frat vibes: 65-year-old Magic Johnson has epic toga party on Greece yacht with Cookie

Hollywood diet: Lakers star Luka Doncic looks completely different in skinny photo

Nice surprise: Paige Bueckers shocks ‘girlfriend’ Azzi Fudd in full cowboy fit

Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion