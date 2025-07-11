The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle rocks Wimbledon 'giant tennis ball' dress for Carlos Alcaraz semifinals

Taylor Fritz is still seeking his first Grand Slam, and his match against Carlos Alcaraz will be a huge test. His girlfriend tried to bring him good luck.

Matthew Graham

Morgan Riddle is seen watching Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev on Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Morgan Riddle is seen watching Taylor Fritz vs. Alexander Zverev on Arthur Ashe Stadium. / IMAGO / MediaPunch

Taylor Fritz probably feels a huge amount of pressure trying to win his first Grand Slam.

The 27-year-old American got painfully close at last year's U.S. Open, making it all of the way to the finals, only to lose to Jannik Sinner, the same dude that took out the breakout star of this year's Wimbledon Championships, fellow countryman Ben Shelton.

RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle steals Wimbledon spotlight in strawberry pink fit

Morgan Riddle, tennis, WAGs
Morgan Riddle/Instagram

The California native faces another monster test at the All England Club, taking on 22-year-old Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, who has already won five majors, including two Wimbledon titles.

Fritz's girlfriend, fashion influencer Morgan Riddle, brought a little bit of humor to her Instagram post today on the eve of the career-defining match, stunning yet again in a vintage Valentino, corset strapless dress.

The part-time model wrote, "one thing about me i will be dressing like a giant tennis ball."

RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle goes un-Wimbledon black matching singer Laufey

Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle/Instagram

A tennis ball never looked so good.

Riddle will almost assuredly have another look for the actual match, but it's a funny take on a classic Valentino look.

RELATED: Ben Shelton’s USWNT star girlfriend Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare

Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle/Instagram

Fritz credits Riddle, who shared a private note on social media about telling himself he's the world's greatest underachiever, for getting his act together on the court.

"I think I would have to say she's been a big help to me just kind of keeping me focused, having someone who cares and just pushes you to just do better and do the right things, be healthier," Fritz told ESPN.

Morgan Riddle
Morgan Riddle/Instagram

"Almost like kind of just mother me in a way, with like, the diet and going to sleep on time... Yeah, that maybe wasn't the best choice of words."

Fritz will have the world's best looking giant tennis ball rooting for him, hopefully celebrating an overachieving win.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

America!: Josh Allen’s wife Hailee Steinfeld crushes USA fit enjoying beach cocktail

No way: Russell Wilson loves Ciara’s gold ‘grillz’ making her look completely different

Eerie: Vanessa Bryant shows off rare picture of her sister Sophie, Kobe in bday shoutout

Lux no biggie: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes casual Louis Vuitton fit to ‘recharge’

Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion