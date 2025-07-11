Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle rocks Wimbledon 'giant tennis ball' dress for Carlos Alcaraz semifinals
Taylor Fritz probably feels a huge amount of pressure trying to win his first Grand Slam.
The 27-year-old American got painfully close at last year's U.S. Open, making it all of the way to the finals, only to lose to Jannik Sinner, the same dude that took out the breakout star of this year's Wimbledon Championships, fellow countryman Ben Shelton.
RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle steals Wimbledon spotlight in strawberry pink fit
The California native faces another monster test at the All England Club, taking on 22-year-old Spanish sensation Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals, who has already won five majors, including two Wimbledon titles.
Fritz's girlfriend, fashion influencer Morgan Riddle, brought a little bit of humor to her Instagram post today on the eve of the career-defining match, stunning yet again in a vintage Valentino, corset strapless dress.
The part-time model wrote, "one thing about me i will be dressing like a giant tennis ball."
RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle goes un-Wimbledon black matching singer Laufey
A tennis ball never looked so good.
Riddle will almost assuredly have another look for the actual match, but it's a funny take on a classic Valentino look.
RELATED: Ben Shelton’s USWNT star girlfriend Trinity Rodman mocks her viral love stare
Fritz credits Riddle, who shared a private note on social media about telling himself he's the world's greatest underachiever, for getting his act together on the court.
"I think I would have to say she's been a big help to me just kind of keeping me focused, having someone who cares and just pushes you to just do better and do the right things, be healthier," Fritz told ESPN.
"Almost like kind of just mother me in a way, with like, the diet and going to sleep on time... Yeah, that maybe wasn't the best choice of words."
Fritz will have the world's best looking giant tennis ball rooting for him, hopefully celebrating an overachieving win.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
