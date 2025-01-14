Morgan Riddle heats up Australian Open in sizzling red shoestring tank top fit
A tennis Grand Slam is back, and so are the fire looks from Morgan Riddle in the stands.
The Australian Open kicked off the first major tournament of 2025 and Riddle is in Melbourne to support her man, No. 4 seed Taylor Fritz. Known as “The most famous woman in men’s tennis” for her model looks and stunning fashion choices, Riddle hopes to top an epic 2024 that culminated at the US Open with fits like her look straight out of the movie Clueless, and her flawless royal minidress for the final match.
Riddle burst onto Aussie scene again with fellow WAG Costeen Hatzi — Nick Kyrgios’ girlfriend — where the two stunned in their elegant all white dresses. She followed that up with a fire-red shoestring tank top, ab-flaunting top with a skirt for Fritz’s opening match against Jenson Brooksby.
RELATED: Taylor Fritz's gf Morgan Riddle kicks off 2025 tennis season on bikini boat adventure
RELATED: Morgan Riddle catwalks sparkly minidress with famous heiress at F1 Las Vegas race
“@australia hey. missed u,” she wrote on her post. Last year Fritz made it to the quarterfinal round of the tournament.
It was the lucky red, too, as Fritz would win in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0, 6-3, to advance to the second round. He will face off against Cristian Garin of Chile on Thursday.
The couple has been together since June of 2020 and certainly with the way both looked for the first match, they’ll be a main attraction of the tournament.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Buffalo queen: Hailee Steinfeld rocks custom Josh Allen jacket with Bills WAGs at game
Unreal uniform: Livvy Dunne’s LSU purple leotard sparkler is July 4th fireworks worthy
How much was it?: Carson Beck’s real Miami ‘salary’ revealed, and it’s not $4 million
No way!: 7-foot-1 Shaq looks shockingly short next to 7-foot-9 Florida freshman
Groovin’: Cameron Brink flexes goofy dance after half-court shot against WNBA legend