Taylor Fritz Is Coming for the U.S. Open Title (and the Honey Deuce)
Taylor Fritz will enter the 2025 U.S. Open as the reigning finalist for the first time in his major career. His impressive run at last year’s tournament has helped Fritz jump to his World No. 4 ranking. His popularity off the court has risen, too, as he’s becoming a more notable face and name in and out of the tennis world.
One of the most popular attractions at Flushing Meadows, though, isn’t just the tennis. Fans love to drink the iconic “Honey Deuce” alcoholic beverage while they watch their favorite stars battle it out for a chance to win a major tournament. Last year, there were around 550,000 Honey Deuces sold at the U.S. Open. That is a lot of Grey Goose, lemonade and melon balls, folks.
Well, Fritz has drink of his own that is hoping to rival the Honey Deuce. As Fritz becomes a household name in tennis, specifically at the U.S. Open, his name and likeness will be featured within the tournament grounds.
During matches, fans can purchase a “Fritzy Spicy Margarita” thanks to his partnership with Maestro Dobel Tequila, the tournament’s official tequila partner. Any player in the field could win the tournament, but it takes a special talent to get a drink named after you. For the spice-averse among the crowds at Arthur Ashe, world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka will also have a “Marg-Aryna” available.
While it’s undoubtedly an honor, having his personally designed drink at the tournament causes a slight problem for him—temptation.
“Every time I’m [at the U.S. Open], I always try to drink some, even though I probably shouldn’t in the tournament,” Fritz said.
While fans sip on their Honey Deuce, Fritzy Spicy Margarita, or any other drink (can we pitch a Fritz Spritz for next year?), they can watch the top-ranked American attempt to become the first American man to win a major tournament since Andy Roddick in 2003. Fritz came really close last year, and he’s hoping to seal the deal this year.