Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard ditches shorts for bikini in St. Tropez heat (PHOTOS)
Several superstar athletes have made their way to France for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.
And with their athleticism and stylish fashions, they’re turning up the heat — in more ways than one.
To cope with the heat, Canadian Olympian and tennis star Eugenie Bouchard came up with a quick solution. In some images shared to Instagram, Bouchard is seen playing tennis in St. Tropez, wearing a visor, a New Balance crop top, and the lower half of a bikini.
In a video featured in the carousel, she plays tennis, presumably against fellow tennis player Sam Querrey. After posting the photos, Querrey took to his Instagram story, holding the swimsuit half, with a poll asking “Should I?” He’s seemingly asking if he should be the next one to don a bikini bottom in a tennis match.
While the results of the poll are “Yes of course!” by a landslide, Querrey has yet to share any photos of himself clad in a bikini.
Come on, man, you’ve gotta keep up your end of the deal.
