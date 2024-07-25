The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tennis star Eugenie Bouchard ditches shorts for bikini in St. Tropez heat (PHOTOS)

When it's too hot to play tennis in a luxurious tropical location, Genie gets creative. The question remains, will Sam Querrey make good on his promise?

Alex Gonzalez

Genie Bouchard competes against Ekaterina Biakina during the second round of the Hyundai Masters national pickleball event, part of the Carvana PPA Tour, at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on Wed., Jan. 10, 2024.
Genie Bouchard competes against Ekaterina Biakina during the second round of the Hyundai Masters national pickleball event, part of the Carvana PPA Tour, at Mission Hills Country Club in Rancho Mirage, Calif., on Wed., Jan. 10, 2024. / Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY

Several superstar athletes have made their way to France for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

And with their athleticism and stylish fashions, they’re turning up the heat — in more ways than one.

To cope with the heat, Canadian Olympian and tennis star Eugenie Bouchard came up with a quick solution. In some images shared to Instagram, Bouchard is seen playing tennis in St. Tropez, wearing a visor, a New Balance crop top, and the lower half of a bikini.

In a video featured in the carousel, she plays tennis, presumably against fellow tennis player Sam Querrey. After posting the photos, Querrey took to his Instagram story, holding the swimsuit half, with a poll asking “Should I?” He’s seemingly asking if he should be the next one to don a bikini bottom in a tennis match.

While the results of the poll are “Yes of course!” by a landslide, Querrey has yet to share any photos of himself clad in a bikini. 

Sam Querrey 2024
Sam Querrey held a poll asking if he should wear Genie Bouchard's bikini next. / Instagram / samquerrey


Come on, man, you’ve gotta keep up your end of the deal. 

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Summer lovin’: Photos: Livvy Dunne dresses down in black for Skene’s dominant loss

Peace offering: Kendrick Lamar diss-track star Demar DeRozan defends Drake

2H2H: Angel Reese owns London in two killer dresses: Steph, Durant upstaged

2H2Hx2: Bonjour Barbie: Angel Reese rocks French-inspired fit ahead of Olympics

Mystery date: Hilarious Shane Gillis, ‘Average SEC couple’ tweet melts social media

Published
Alex Gonzalez

ALEX GONZALEZ

Home/Fashion Feed Page