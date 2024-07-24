Bonjour Barbie! Angel Reese rocks French-inspired fit ahead of Paris Olympics (PHOTO)
Angel Reese has been having herslf a great time since the WNBA All-Star break. She has made the trip overseas to support Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
She made a stop in London to watch Team USA basketball in the Olympic Showcase ahead of the official start of the Paris Games.
After a little luggage issue, thanks Delta, Reese received all of her luggage and is now really taking the fit game to the next level. The latest evidence was a French-inspired fit posted on social media today topped off with a beret.
That's one way to get into the spirit.
Earlier in the day, Reese shared some candid shots from Disneyland Paris.
On Friday, January 26, the Paris Olympics officially kickoff with the Opening Ceremony. NBA star LeBron James and tennis sensation Coco Gauff will be the flagbearers. The Olympics will run through Sunday, August 11.
While Reese is not a member of Team USA for the Games, you can be sure her presence will be felt -- especially with the fits we know are coming to set social media on fire like the Olympic Torch.
Let the Games begin!
