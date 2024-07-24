The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Bonjour Barbie! Angel Reese rocks French-inspired fit ahead of Paris Olympics (PHOTO)

Angel Reese is visiting Paris to support Team USA in the 2024 Olympics and she's breaking out the impressive fits early on in the trip.

Josh Sanchez

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Angel Reese has been having herslf a great time since the WNBA All-Star break. She has made the trip overseas to support Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

She made a stop in London to watch Team USA basketball in the Olympic Showcase ahead of the official start of the Paris Games.

After a little luggage issue, thanks Delta, Reese received all of her luggage and is now really taking the fit game to the next level. The latest evidence was a French-inspired fit posted on social media today topped off with a beret.

That's one way to get into the spirit.

Earlier in the day, Reese shared some candid shots from Disneyland Paris.

On Friday, January 26, the Paris Olympics officially kickoff with the Opening Ceremony. NBA star LeBron James and tennis sensation Coco Gauff will be the flagbearers. The Olympics will run through Sunday, August 11.

While Reese is not a member of Team USA for the Games, you can be sure her presence will be felt -- especially with the fits we know are coming to set social media on fire like the Olympic Torch.

Let the Games begin!

 Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Mystery date: Hilarious Shane Gillis, ‘Average SEC couple’ tweet melts social media

2H2H: Angel Reese owns London in two killer dresses: Steph, Durant upstaged

Ouch: Angel Reese not amused by Ted Lasso’s motivational pep talk at All-Star Game

New love alert: Hanna Cavinder, Georgia star QB Carson Beck go IG official

Fresh ‘do: See Paige Bueckers rock pink highlights with dope new hairstyle

Published |Modified
Josh Sanchez

JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys on SI - Contributor: The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, and Sporting News MMA - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/Fashion Feed Page