The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Angel Reese owns London in two killer dresses: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant upstaged

The jet-setting WNBA rookie star and fashion icon didn’t let lost luggage stop her from ruling London before attending the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Matthew Graham

Chicago Sky player Angel Reese arrives prior to the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center.
Chicago Sky player Angel Reese arrives prior to the WNBA All Star Game at Footprint Center. / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Steph Curry and Kevin Durant who?

The whirlwind, globetrotting life of the Chicago Sky’s rookie phenom and style maven continues as Chi-Town Barbie turned Vegas Barbie turned All-Star Barbie is making a brief appearance as London Barbie before culminating with her final new status as Paris Barbie for the 2024 Summer Olympics to cheer on the United States women's national basketball team (and presumably the men’s team as well, plus anywhere else she needs to be seen in the City of Light).

RELATED: Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese: who won fashion fit rivalry at WNBA All-Star Game?

Nudged between NBA legends and Team USA teammates Curry and Durant, London Barbie and her new bff Jasmin Reed sat courtside for the women’s comfortable victory over Germany as their final tune-up before the Olympics, 84-57.

But that was barely a blip on social media compared to her active Instagram Stories that are keeping her fans updated on all of her amazing looks, and this is still without any luggage!

London Barbie must have especially liked the black dress since she reposted this twitter post below.

Hopefully the fashion maven will have her full arsenal of goodies: “i should have my luggage tomorrow,” Reese captioned one of her IG Stories.

She also posted herself in a hot-pink Balenciaga jumper-slash-soccer kit.

Reese has previously called this a homework mission since her ultimate goal is to make the 2028 United States women’s national team for Los Angeles.

In the meantime, her fashion game is already Olympics ready.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Ouch: Angel Reese not amused by Ted Lasso’s motivational pep talk at All-Star Game

New love alert: Hanna Cavinder, Georgia star QB Carson Beck go IG official

Fresh ‘do: See Paige Bueckers rock pink highlights with dope new hairstyle

All love: What rivalry! Angel Reese includes Caitlin Clark photo for All-Star post

USA!: Snoop Dogg shows off fly fit, picks GOAT for Olympic Games

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion Feed Page