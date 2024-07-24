Angel Reese owns London in two killer dresses: Steph Curry, Kevin Durant upstaged
Steph Curry and Kevin Durant who?
The whirlwind, globetrotting life of the Chicago Sky’s rookie phenom and style maven continues as Chi-Town Barbie turned Vegas Barbie turned All-Star Barbie is making a brief appearance as London Barbie before culminating with her final new status as Paris Barbie for the 2024 Summer Olympics to cheer on the United States women's national basketball team (and presumably the men’s team as well, plus anywhere else she needs to be seen in the City of Light).
Nudged between NBA legends and Team USA teammates Curry and Durant, London Barbie and her new bff Jasmin Reed sat courtside for the women’s comfortable victory over Germany as their final tune-up before the Olympics, 84-57.
But that was barely a blip on social media compared to her active Instagram Stories that are keeping her fans updated on all of her amazing looks, and this is still without any luggage!
London Barbie must have especially liked the black dress since she reposted this twitter post below.
Hopefully the fashion maven will have her full arsenal of goodies: “i should have my luggage tomorrow,” Reese captioned one of her IG Stories.
She also posted herself in a hot-pink Balenciaga jumper-slash-soccer kit.
Reese has previously called this a homework mission since her ultimate goal is to make the 2028 United States women’s national team for Los Angeles.
In the meantime, her fashion game is already Olympics ready.
