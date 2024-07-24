The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Hilarious Shane Gillis, 'Average SEC couple' tweet melts social media

A random Shane Gillis photo with a guest at Christian McCaffrey’s wedding with a priceless caption took on a life of its own.

Matthew Graham

Comedian Shane Gillis waves to the spectators at the Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey wedding at the Watch Hill Chapel and reception to follow at at the Ocean House in Westerly, RI on Saturday, June 29, 2024.
Comedian Shane Gillis waves to the spectators at the Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey wedding at the Watch Hill Chapel and reception to follow at at the Ocean House in Westerly, RI on Saturday, June 29, 2024. / Marc Vasconcellos/The Enterprise / USA

There is no hotter comic in America than Shane Gillis.

Usually Gillis is the one doling out quips at the expense of others. But in this case, a tweet about him and another guest at San Francisco 49ers franchise running back Christian McCaffrey and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo’s wedding had Twitter going wild.

The jokes were endless for the accuracy of the humorous caption, and the twitter algorithm seemed to ironically tie it to another A-list SEC couple because of all of the comparison captions: Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes.

RELATED: McCaffrey’s mom crushes dance floor; Brock Purdy dorkily dances along

Of course it’s all in good fun, and it brought many back to the original question: why was Shane Gillis at Christian McCaffrey’s wedding? He’s a self proclaimed Philadelphia sports fan, and as of late, there has been no love lost between 49ers and Eagles fans these past few seasons.

RELATED: Livvy Dunne having the most awesome, fabulous summer break (PHOTOS)

As far as who is the wedding guest in the photo with Gillis from the viral tweet?

We’ll leave it to college football fans to decide if this is an accurate portrayal of those in attendance at an LSU Death Valley tailgate or any of the other iconic SEC stadiums.

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

