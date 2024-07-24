Hilarious Shane Gillis, 'Average SEC couple' tweet melts social media
There is no hotter comic in America than Shane Gillis.
Usually Gillis is the one doling out quips at the expense of others. But in this case, a tweet about him and another guest at San Francisco 49ers franchise running back Christian McCaffrey and former Miss Universe Olivia Culpo’s wedding had Twitter going wild.
The jokes were endless for the accuracy of the humorous caption, and the twitter algorithm seemed to ironically tie it to another A-list SEC couple because of all of the comparison captions: Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes.
McCaffrey's mom crushes dance floor; Brock Purdy dorkily dances along
Of course it’s all in good fun, and it brought many back to the original question: why was Shane Gillis at Christian McCaffrey’s wedding? He’s a self proclaimed Philadelphia sports fan, and as of late, there has been no love lost between 49ers and Eagles fans these past few seasons.
Livvy Dunne having the most awesome, fabulous summer break (PHOTOS)
As far as who is the wedding guest in the photo with Gillis from the viral tweet?
We’ll leave it to college football fans to decide if this is an accurate portrayal of those in attendance at an LSU Death Valley tailgate or any of the other iconic SEC stadiums.
