Photos: Livvy Dunne dresses down in black for Paul Skenes' dominant loss
Much of Livvy Dunne’s appeal is her wholehearted support of boyfriend Paul Skenes.
The Pittsburgh Pirates flame-throwing rookie had a dominant and historic outing yesterday in a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, and Dunne traded in her usual perfectly-crafted image to simply be there for her boyfriend.
RELATED: Livvy Dunne stuns in glittery gown at All-Star Game; Paul Skenes rocks it too
The Bucs home crowd gave Skenes a standing ovation when he went back on the mound for the ninth inning and started chanting “MVP.”
No doubt the LSU gymnast agrees about Skenes, recently delivering the sweetest one-liner. “My brain can’t even process how hard he throws,” Dunne said. “Like, it is incredible and such a joy to watch. And he’s a great baseball player, but an even better person.”
In other words, Skenes is already Dunne’s MVP.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Mystery date: Hilarious Shane Gillis, ‘Average SEC couple’ tweet melts social media
2H2H: Angel Reese owns London in two killer dresses: Steph, Durant upstaged
Ouch: Angel Reese not amused by Ted Lasso’s motivational pep talk at All-Star Game
New love alert: Hanna Cavinder, Georgia star QB Carson Beck go IG official
Fresh ‘do: See Paige Bueckers rock pink highlights with dope new hairstyle