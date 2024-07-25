The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Photos: Livvy Dunne dresses down in black for Paul Skenes' dominant loss

The jet-setting social media superstar kept it simple for her boyfriend’s historic outing.

Matthew Graham

Jul 23, 2024: Livvy Dunne (left) waves as she exits the field after watching the Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park.
Jul 23, 2024: Livvy Dunne (left) waves as she exits the field after watching the Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Much of Livvy Dunne’s appeal is her wholehearted support of boyfriend Paul Skenes.

The Pittsburgh Pirates flame-throwing rookie had a dominant and historic outing yesterday in a 2-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals, and Dunne traded in her usual perfectly-crafted image to simply be there for her boyfriend.

Jul 23, 2024: Livvy Dunne on the field after watching the Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 23, 2024: Livvy Dunne on the field after watching the Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 23, 2024: Livvy Dunne (left) waves as she exits the field after watching the Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 23, 2024: Livvy Dunne (left) makes her way to the field after watching the Pittsburgh Pirates host the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs home crowd gave Skenes a standing ovation when he went back on the mound for the ninth inning and started chanting “MVP.” 

No doubt the LSU gymnast agrees about Skenes, recently delivering the sweetest one-liner. “My brain can’t even process how hard he throws,” Dunne said. “Like, it is incredible and such a joy to watch. And he’s a great baseball player, but an even better person.”

In other words, Skenes is already Dunne’s MVP.

Matthew Graham

