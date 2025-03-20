The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal has dramatic new look with 'growth mindset'

The wife of the Texas Longhorns college football head coach lets her hair down in the Austin morning light.

Matthew Graham

Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Loreal Sarkisian is always on top of her fashion game.

Much like her husband, Texas Longhorns college football head coach Steve Sarkisian, has made UT an SEC juggernaut once again at No. 2 to ESPN's way-too-early 2025 preseason rankings, his First Lady always has stylish fits on the sidelines and on her social media handles.

RELATED: Texas HC Steve Sarkisian stuns as skinny model at Loreal’s fashion show

Loreal Sarkisian
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Inspired by Paris Fashion Week, the former USC Trojans track and field coach, where she met Sarkisian when he was the head coach there, had a fashion runway event in Austin, where a much-thinner Sarkisian dazzled on the catwalk as noted in the related link above.

Never to be outdone, Loreal posted a dramatic new look on her Instagram Stories, with her hair flowing flawlessly wearing a burgundy halter-top dress in the Austin morning sun.

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal shares rare makeup-free selfie in fresh braids

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

"Speak positive words into your life every single morning," Mrs. Sarkisian's caption read. "Think big. Think healing. Think success. Think peace. Think happiness. Think growth mindset. Always start the day with positive energy. You deserve it."

Inspirational words that could have easily been spoken by her husband before a huge rivalry game next fall, where there are huge expectations for Mr. Sarkisian and superstar quarterback Arch Manning, where anything less than a national championship will be a disappointment.

Arch Manning
Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Maybe Loreal should join Steve to fire up the team as a special guest.

Loreal Sarkisian, Steve Sarkisian
Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Published
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/Fashion