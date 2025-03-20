Texas HC Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal has dramatic new look with 'growth mindset'
Loreal Sarkisian is always on top of her fashion game.
Much like her husband, Texas Longhorns college football head coach Steve Sarkisian, has made UT an SEC juggernaut once again at No. 2 to ESPN's way-too-early 2025 preseason rankings, his First Lady always has stylish fits on the sidelines and on her social media handles.
Inspired by Paris Fashion Week, the former USC Trojans track and field coach, where she met Sarkisian when he was the head coach there, had a fashion runway event in Austin, where a much-thinner Sarkisian dazzled on the catwalk as noted in the related link above.
Never to be outdone, Loreal posted a dramatic new look on her Instagram Stories, with her hair flowing flawlessly wearing a burgundy halter-top dress in the Austin morning sun.
"Speak positive words into your life every single morning," Mrs. Sarkisian's caption read. "Think big. Think healing. Think success. Think peace. Think happiness. Think growth mindset. Always start the day with positive energy. You deserve it."
Inspirational words that could have easily been spoken by her husband before a huge rivalry game next fall, where there are huge expectations for Mr. Sarkisian and superstar quarterback Arch Manning, where anything less than a national championship will be a disappointment.
Maybe Loreal should join Steve to fire up the team as a special guest.