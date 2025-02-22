The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal shares rare makeup-free selfie in fresh braids

Loreal Sarkisian, the First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football and Steve Sarkisian's fashionista wife, shared a rare-make-up free selfie.

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian, has earned the moniker The First Lady of Texas Football. Loreal often makes her presence felt on gamedays by hyping up the players on the sideline and showing off her stunning fits.

She is also a major player in the fashion industry, traveling the world to get a first-look at new collections for luxury brands and adding to her own wardrobe.

Loreal has also been credited with keeping Coach Sarkisian looking fly with his fits.

This weekend, Loreal shared a selfie after a trip to Good Vibes Hair Solutions in Georgia and showed off a rare makeup-free look with some fresh braids.

Loreal shared the look with her more than 136,000 followers on Instagram.

Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian / Instagram

Loreal Sarkisian, the wife of Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian / Instagram

While she's been making waves in the fashion industry, she was also no slouch during her athletic career.

She was a standout track and field star at North Carolina A&T, reaching the semifinals at the 2023 U.S. Olympic Trials and seventh at the 2009 NCAA Championships in hurdles. Loreal was also named MEAC Woman of the Year for her achievements in academics, athletics, service, and leadership.

Loreal Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian / Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

Loreal was also an assistant track and field coach at USC.

But now, she's taking the fashion world by storm and is showing no signs of slowing down.

