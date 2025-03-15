Texas HC Steve Sarkisian stuns as skinny model at Loreal’s fashion show
Amid rumors that Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian fielded coaching positions in the NFL, the 50-year-old made it clear he wasn't going anywhere.
"We've got a lot of unfinished business," Sarkisian told reporters earlier this week. "It was a long journey to get back to this seat... I've been very clear along the way, (I came) to win championships. The mission's not complete."
Before spring practice starts, Sarkisian is spending quality time his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, who proved to be his biggest cheerleader this past year.
Loreal, known as "The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football," attended nearly every game last season, always showing up in the most stylish Texas-themed outfit. During the offseason, however, it's time for the 50-year-old to support his fashion-loving wife.
The 39-year-old stylist, who jetted off to Paris to celebrate Louis Vuitton's men's 2025 fall-winter menswear collection last month, brought Paris to Austin on March 13, orchestrating a Balmain fashion show in Texas.
While numerous models showed Loreal's favorite looks from the designer on the runway, it was Sarkisian who turned heads at the event.
The 50-year-old head coach looked incredibly slimmer than when fans lost saw him in the Cotton Bowl in January. Maybe it's the all-black fit, but Sarkisian looked ready to walk down the runway himself.
Loreal posted a message of gratitude on her Instagram Stories on March 14. She wrote, "THANK YOU to everyone who came out last night! I appreciate you more than you know! Happy to hear everyone had a great time! Special THANK YOU to my LS Team and my Balmain family! I love ya'll so much!"
