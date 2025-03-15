The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Texas HC Steve Sarkisian stuns as skinny model at Loreal’s fashion show

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian shows off his incredible weight loss at his wife Loreal Sarkisian's big event in Austin.

Emily Bicks

Nov 23, 2024;:Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Nov 23, 2024;:Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Amid rumors that Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian fielded coaching positions in the NFL, the 50-year-old made it clear he wasn't going anywhere.

"We've got a lot of unfinished business," Sarkisian told reporters earlier this week. "It was a long journey to get back to this seat... I've been very clear along the way, (I came) to win championships. The mission's not complete."

Before spring practice starts, Sarkisian is spending quality time his wife, Loreal Sarkisian, who proved to be his biggest cheerleader this past year.

Loreal Sarkisian
Jan 1, 2025: Loreal Sarkisian, wife of Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Loreal, known as "The First Lady of Texas Longhorns Football," attended nearly every game last season, always showing up in the most stylish Texas-themed outfit. During the offseason, however, it's time for the 50-year-old to support his fashion-loving wife.

Steve Sarkisian
Jan 10, 2025: Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian during the College Football Playoff semifinal. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The 39-year-old stylist, who jetted off to Paris to celebrate Louis Vuitton's men's 2025 fall-winter menswear collection last month, brought Paris to Austin on March 13, orchestrating a Balmain fashion show in Texas.

While numerous models showed Loreal's favorite looks from the designer on the runway, it was Sarkisian who turned heads at the event.

Steve Sarkisian
@lorealsarkisian/Instagram

The 50-year-old head coach looked incredibly slimmer than when fans lost saw him in the Cotton Bowl in January. Maybe it's the all-black fit, but Sarkisian looked ready to walk down the runway himself.

Loreal posted a message of gratitude on her Instagram Stories on March 14. She wrote, "THANK YOU to everyone who came out last night! I appreciate you more than you know! Happy to hear everyone had a great time! Special THANK YOU to my LS Team and my Balmain family! I love ya'll so much!"

Published
Emily Bicks
EMILY BICKS

Emily Bicks is a sports reporter with over a decade of experience in journalism. In addition to her work at The Athlete Lifestyle on SI, she covers the NFL for Heavy Sports. Her previous work includes founding an entertainment column for the New York Observer, writing for Refinery29, Variety, and Tribune Media.

