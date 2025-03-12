Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal posts powerful message in stunning low-cut dress
Loreal Sarkisian is back with another fire fit after what seems like a long break by her standards without showing off a new look.
The wife of Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian and stylist was a fit queen all season with her all-white denim cowgirl look, and her burnt orange fairytale slay, and her leather stunner for the College Football Playoff semifinal where she posed on the field with Steve.
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes giant diamond earrings during massage
After football season ended, Loreal took a long trip to fashion capital Paris, France, where she dripped Louis Vuitton in black, and then posed in just a white tank top in her hotel room. Upon her return to Texas, she dropped a beautiful makeup-free and braids selfie.
For her latest winning look after a couple of weeks without one, Loreal rocked a stunning low-cut maroon dress accompanied by a powerful message: ”Keep watering yourself the next version of you is powerful!”
RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal flexes 'believe' all-black zipper stunner teasing abs
She let her hair back out as well.
The 39-year-old Loreal is a new version of herself and in her relationship as her and Steve have reconciled after jointly filing for divorce over the summer. She recently discussed the “hardest part” of being married to a football coach.
It may not be the football offseason, but that dress is a touchdown for Loreal.
