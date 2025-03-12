The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal posts powerful message in stunning low-cut dress

The stylist and wife of the Texas Longhorns football coach is back at it with another winning fit.

Matt Ryan

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian and his wife Loreal Sarkisian walk off the field after defeating the Kentucky Wildcats at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium.

Loreal Sarkisian is back with another fire fit after what seems like a long break by her standards without showing off a new look.

The wife of Texas Longhorns football coach Steve Sarkisian and stylist was a fit queen all season with her all-white denim cowgirl look, and her burnt orange fairytale slay, and her leather stunner for the College Football Playoff semifinal where she posed on the field with Steve.

Loreal Sarkisian and Steve Sarkisian
Loreal Sarkisian/Instagram

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal flexes giant diamond earrings during massage

After football season ended, Loreal took a long trip to fashion capital Paris, France, where she dripped Louis Vuitton in black, and then posed in just a white tank top in her hotel room. Upon her return to Texas, she dropped a beautiful makeup-free and braids selfie.

For her latest winning look after a couple of weeks without one, Loreal rocked a stunning low-cut maroon dress accompanied by a powerful message: ”Keep watering yourself the next version of you is powerful!”

RELATED: Steve Sarkisian's wife Loreal flexes 'believe' all-black zipper stunner teasing abs

She let her hair back out as well.

The 39-year-old Loreal is a new version of herself and in her relationship as her and Steve have reconciled after jointly filing for divorce over the summer. She recently discussed the “hardest part” of being married to a football coach.

Steve and Loreal
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian hugs and kisses his wife Loreal Sarkisian after the NCAA college football game.

It may not be the football offseason, but that dress is a touchdown for Loreal.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

