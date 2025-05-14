Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade goes at haters in Pacers unreal NBA playoffs run
So much for Tyrese Haliburton being overrated.
The Indiana Pacers star guard has been electric, and extremely clutch throughout this year's NBA playoffs, as Indiana stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, winning tonight 114-105 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
RELATED: Tyrese Halliburton’s girlfriend Jade crushes custom Pacers fit with his mom in win
Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, usually dazzling on the sidelines with her fantastic fits, made it clear with her posts on Instagram that she is also keeping receipts.
If you only saw Jones' IG carousel post, you would think, oh that's a sweet encapsulation of the Pacers vs. Cavaliers series, leading with a huge hug between the two of them after his clutch dagger 3-pointer in Game 2, captioning it, "pacers in 🖐🏼 !!!!!!"
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend turns heads again as Pacers star hits dagger 3-pointer
But then take a look at her IG Stories, and it's obvious that Haliburton's longtime girlfriend is watching all of the haters.
"PUT SOME RESPECT ON US!!!!," Jones captioned one, reposting the Pacers graphic of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.
"I told yall we'd be back," she wrote in another one.
Finally, possibly our favorite, simple emojis to mock everyone at ESPN for picking the Cavaliers.
Now the Pacers await the winner of the New York Knicks and the now Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics, after unfortunately, the ruptured Achilles news was confirmed as NYC is on the brink of a rematch from last season. That series went seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.
This year would have an NBA Finals birth on the line.
Haliburton and Jade will be waiting.
