Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend Jade goes at haters in Pacers unreal NBA playoffs run

Usually flexing her great fits, Haliburton's girlfriend Jade Jones has been keeping receipts as the Pacers advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Matthew Graham

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

So much for Tyrese Haliburton being overrated.

The Indiana Pacers star guard has been electric, and extremely clutch throughout this year's NBA playoffs, as Indiana stunned the Cleveland Cavaliers in five games, winning tonight 114-105 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

RELATED: Tyrese Halliburton’s girlfriend Jade crushes custom Pacers fit with his mom in win

Jade Jones and friends
Jade Jones with her fellow Pacers WAGs / Jade Jones/Instagram

Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, usually dazzling on the sidelines with her fantastic fits, made it clear with her posts on Instagram that she is also keeping receipts.

If you only saw Jones' IG carousel post, you would think, oh that's a sweet encapsulation of the Pacers vs. Cavaliers series, leading with a huge hug between the two of them after his clutch dagger 3-pointer in Game 2, captioning it, "​​pacers in 🖐🏼 !!!!!!"

RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's girlfriend turns heads again as Pacers star hits dagger 3-pointer

But then take a look at her IG Stories, and it's obvious that Haliburton's longtime girlfriend is watching all of the haters.

"PUT SOME RESPECT ON US!!!!," Jones captioned one, reposting the Pacers graphic of advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jade Jones, Tyrese Haliburton
Jade Jones/Instagram

"I told yall we'd be back," she wrote in another one.

Jade Jones, Tyrese Haliburton
Jade Jones/Instagram

Finally, possibly our favorite, simple emojis to mock everyone at ESPN for picking the Cavaliers.

Jade Jones, Tyrese Haliburton
Jade Jones/Instagram

Now the Pacers await the winner of the New York Knicks and the now Jayson Tatum-less Boston Celtics, after unfortunately, the ruptured Achilles news was confirmed as NYC is on the brink of a rematch from last season. That series went seven games in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

This year would have an NBA Finals birth on the line.

Haliburton and Jade will be waiting.

Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

