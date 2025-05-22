The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade drops five words after his Knicks ‘choke’ gesture

The Pacers’ all-time comeback led to a sweet moment with Haliburton and his longtime girlfriend.

Matt Ryan

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks to pass during the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Clippers.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) looks to pass during the NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Clippers. / IMAGO / Icon Sportswire

It was a night to remember for Indiana Pacers fans, and a night to forget for New York Knicks faithful. For Indiana All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones, it was an emotional one that she summed up in five words.

The Pacers were down by 14 points with just under three minutes left in the game — a spot NBA teams had been 994-0 in the playoffs before — when a run for the ages happened, and a shot for the history books by Haliburton sent Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to overtime and he had his Reggie Miller “choke” moment at Madison Square Garden.

The Garden crowd was stunned, and distraught after the Pacers completed the epic comeback, 138-135. Afterward, Haliburton and his Jones shared a sweet moment in a shockingly empty arena not long after the end of the game.

She also shared a five-word reaction with a photo of them after the game where she said, “i’m so proud of you ❤️.”

Jade Jones and Tyrese Haliburton
Jade Jones/Instagram

All Pacers fans are proud of Haliburton. He’s been unreal these playoffs with game-winning shots and controversial celebrations like the “choke” sign.

Game 2 is Friday night at MSG. Will the Knicks be able to pick themselves up after the crushing blow? They certainly hope they aren’t seeing any more of Haliburton and Jones celebrating on their court.

Jade Jones
Jade Jones/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

