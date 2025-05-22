Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade drops five words after his Knicks ‘choke’ gesture
It was a night to remember for Indiana Pacers fans, and a night to forget for New York Knicks faithful. For Indiana All-Star point guard Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend Jade Jones, it was an emotional one that she summed up in five words.
The Pacers were down by 14 points with just under three minutes left in the game — a spot NBA teams had been 994-0 in the playoffs before — when a run for the ages happened, and a shot for the history books by Haliburton sent Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to overtime and he had his Reggie Miller “choke” moment at Madison Square Garden.
RELATED: Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade steals show in NYC fit before Pacers-Knicks ECF Game 1
The Garden crowd was stunned, and distraught after the Pacers completed the epic comeback, 138-135. Afterward, Haliburton and his Jones shared a sweet moment in a shockingly empty arena not long after the end of the game.
She also shared a five-word reaction with a photo of them after the game where she said, “i’m so proud of you ❤️.”
RELATED: Knicks WAG Jordyn Woods shows off flashy Pacers-colored skirt before ECF Game 1
All Pacers fans are proud of Haliburton. He’s been unreal these playoffs with game-winning shots and controversial celebrations like the “choke” sign.
Game 2 is Friday night at MSG. Will the Knicks be able to pick themselves up after the crushing blow? They certainly hope they aren’t seeing any more of Haliburton and Jones celebrating on their court.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduates USC wearing beautiful white dress
Pops tribute: Natalia Bryant has amazing tribute to dad Kobe during USC graduation
Cute: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Memories: Lane Kiffin shares sweet memory with reconciled wife Layla, daughter Landry