Vacation-mode Stephen Curry rocks hipster fedora hat with Ayesha in Napa

The Golden State Warriors superstar is in full offseason mode with his fit, having a great time with his wife.

Matt Ryan

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend a special screening of Sinners at the Grand Lake Theatre.
Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry attend a special screening of Sinners at the Grand Lake Theatre. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are enjoying the NBA offseason with a trip to Napa where Steph rocked an amazing hat.

The Golden State Warriors All-Star, who just made his 11th All-NBA team, unfortunately couldn’t compete in the second round of the NBA playoffs with a hamstring injury as the Warriors fell 4-1 to Minnesota Timberwolves.

At least the 37-year-old superstar has more time for family. He recently posted the sweetest message for Ayesha on Mother’s Day, and then she showed off an adorable photo of him in superdad mode with son Cai on his 1st birthday.

NBA WAG Ayesha Curry, wife of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry
Stephen Curry and Ayesha have time for more day nights. / Ayesha Curry / Instagram

He also has time to hang out with Ayesha, 36, where they hit up Napa, California, and Steph wore a hipster fedora hat while Benson Boone performed. Here’s one fan’s video that captured him, with translation “Stephen Curry and Ayesha at the Benson Boone concert. Notice how Curry is recording like an old man.”

Hey, that hat makes him look distinguished with that baby face, not old!

He also wore it for a tasting of his whiskey, Gentlemen’s Cut Bourbon, that Ayesha shared.

Steph Curry and Ayesha
Ayesha Curry/Instagram

Ayesha then posted bottles of Domaine Curry wine, which is the winery owned by her and Steph’s sister Sydel Curry.

It looks like they had a great time together with Steph in his hipster hat.

Ayesha Curry and Steph Curry
Ayesha and Steph know how to have a good time. / Ayesha Curry/Instagram

