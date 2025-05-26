Vacation-mode Stephen Curry rocks hipster fedora hat with Ayesha in Napa
Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are enjoying the NBA offseason with a trip to Napa where Steph rocked an amazing hat.
The Golden State Warriors All-Star, who just made his 11th All-NBA team, unfortunately couldn’t compete in the second round of the NBA playoffs with a hamstring injury as the Warriors fell 4-1 to Minnesota Timberwolves.
At least the 37-year-old superstar has more time for family. He recently posted the sweetest message for Ayesha on Mother’s Day, and then she showed off an adorable photo of him in superdad mode with son Cai on his 1st birthday.
RELATED: Ayesha Curry’s unique metal-black fit crushes Stephen on red carpet together
He also has time to hang out with Ayesha, 36, where they hit up Napa, California, and Steph wore a hipster fedora hat while Benson Boone performed. Here’s one fan’s video that captured him, with translation “Stephen Curry and Ayesha at the Benson Boone concert. Notice how Curry is recording like an old man.”
RELATED: Stephen Curry’s sister Sydel shares new baby news with ex-Warrior Damien Lee
Hey, that hat makes him look distinguished with that baby face, not old!
He also wore it for a tasting of his whiskey, Gentlemen’s Cut Bourbon, that Ayesha shared.
Ayesha then posted bottles of Domaine Curry wine, which is the winery owned by her and Steph’s sister Sydel Curry.
It looks like they had a great time together with Steph in his hipster hat.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Dynamic duo: Kobe’s daughter Natalia graduated USC with famous actress roommate
Speaking of: Vanessa Bryant shares tear-jerking photos of Natalia with Kobe at USC
NYC proud: Russell Wilson, Ciara rock matching Yankees jerseys with all their kids
Oh dear: Forgotten Browns QB Deshaun flexes $230M wealth in gaudy engagement pics
Cute!: Patrick Mahomes, Brittany show off baby Golden in perfect color for family pics