Ayesha Curry’s unique metal-black fit crushes Stephen on red carpet together
Stephen Curry was named to his 11th All-NBA team on Friday. He was also crushed by his wife Ayesha Curry’s fit in her post on the same day.
The Golden State Warriors superstar finished the season in disappointing fashion after injuring his hamstring and missing the second-round series against the Minnesota Timberwolves that saw the Warriors fall 4-1.
While he’s off, he at least has time for family. The 37-year-old Steph sent the sweetest message for his wife on Mother’s Day, which also happened to be his son Cai’s first birthday where Ayesha, 36, posted the most adorable photo of the basketball star in superdad mode with his son.
Ayesha meanwhile had been crushing her fits while Steph was playing basketball like her strapless leather dress for Oscars night while hanging with an A-list celebrity.
Now that she’s with her man, Ayesha continued her winning fit streak with a tennis skirt on the pickleball court, and for the Time100 Philanthropy event where she stepped onto the red carpet and crushed Steph in a head-turning, unique all-black metal fit.
The couple has been together since teenagers in North Carolina and married in 2011. They have daughter Riley, 12, daughter Ryan, 9, son Canon, 6, and baby Cai.
Steph may be the star on the basketball court, but his wife Ayesha clearly reigns supreme off of it.
