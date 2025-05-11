The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with daughters

The widow of Kobe Bryant celebrates Mother’s Day weekend with her daughters while going full “Cowboy Carter.”

Matt Ryan

Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood.
Vanessa Bryant arrives at the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell held at the Pacific Design Center on November 9, 2024 in West Hollywood. / IMAGO/NurPhoto

Vanessa Bryant was back at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, but this time was rocking an even more next-level “Cowgirl Carter” fit.

The 43-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant just celebrated that birthday with amazing messages from her friends, and recently went to see the singer’s show rocking cowgirl fits looking like twins with daughter Natalia Bryant, 22, and Beyoncé’s mom by her side.

RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia posts amazing mom Vanessa throwback photo

For Mother’s Day weekend, Vanessa returned to the show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where she brought Natalia and 8-year-old daughter Bianka with her and they were grooving to the sweet lyrics by Queen B.

Bianka and Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

While she was having the sweet mother-daughter moments, her fit certainly stood out. Vanessa would share the full getup as well and it’s stunning.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram
Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

RELATED: Vanessa Bryant reveals unseen Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro sneakers

There were small details that took it to the next level as well, like her initials on the cowboy hat.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

As well as on the cowboy boots.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

And “I’M THAT GIRL” written on the side of them.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Now, that’s quite the cowgirl fit. It also looks like she had an amazing time singing with her daughters for a memorable Mother’s Day weekend in an elite fit.

Happy Mother’s Day Sunday to Vanessa Bryant and all the moms out there.

Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

2-Fast 2-Furious: Danica Patrick’s F1 Miami all-white fit causes stir for on-air gig

Drama queen!: Jordan Chiles unrecognizable with new hair color at birthday party

Mom knows best: Livvy Dunne’s mom Kat steals spotlight in Derby side-by-side pic

Old man GOAT: Viral Tom Brady diss of Shedeur’s ridiculous $400k car resurfaces

Mrs. James FTW: LeBron’s wife Savannah steps out in bold fit while he’s injured

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

Home/Fashion