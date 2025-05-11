Vanessa Bryant rocks next-level cowgirl fit for Beyoncé concert with daughters
Vanessa Bryant was back at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles, but this time was rocking an even more next-level “Cowgirl Carter” fit.
The 43-year-old widow of Kobe Bryant just celebrated that birthday with amazing messages from her friends, and recently went to see the singer’s show rocking cowgirl fits looking like twins with daughter Natalia Bryant, 22, and Beyoncé’s mom by her side.
RELATED: Kobe Bryant’s daughter Natalia posts amazing mom Vanessa throwback photo
For Mother’s Day weekend, Vanessa returned to the show at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, where she brought Natalia and 8-year-old daughter Bianka with her and they were grooving to the sweet lyrics by Queen B.
While she was having the sweet mother-daughter moments, her fit certainly stood out. Vanessa would share the full getup as well and it’s stunning.
RELATED: Vanessa Bryant reveals unseen Nike Kobe 9 Elite High Protro sneakers
There were small details that took it to the next level as well, like her initials on the cowboy hat.
As well as on the cowboy boots.
And “I’M THAT GIRL” written on the side of them.
Now, that’s quite the cowgirl fit. It also looks like she had an amazing time singing with her daughters for a memorable Mother’s Day weekend in an elite fit.
Happy Mother’s Day Sunday to Vanessa Bryant and all the moms out there.
